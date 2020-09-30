When John Rodwick’s mother was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and macular degeneration in the 1980s, he turned to AARP.
“It was the only organization that was able to help me,” he said.
There was little known then about the disease, but AARP was able to connect Rodwick with the Alzheimer’s Association and other helpful resources, he said.
Since then, AARP has been a part of Rodwick’s life, both as a member and then a volunteer, and the connection followed him from the Front Range to Fruita, where he and his wife retired 15 years ago.
More recently it resulted in Rodwick, 80, receiving the 2020 Andrus Award for Community Service from AARP Colorado.
Named for AARP’s founder, Ethel Percy Andrus, it is the association’s most prestigious award for volunteers and is given annually to one person in each state.
“I was just very honored because I know that throughout the United States there are only 52 of these given,” Rodwick said. “This is the first time that anyone on the Western Slope has been ever nominated or given the award.”
“I have never seen a more dedicated, tireless, diligent, innovative, tenacious, passionate volunteer than he,” said Terri Potente, a former AARP Colorado president who also lives in Fruita and nominated Rodwick for the award. “He works as a volunteer, but acts like an employee.”
Rodwick, a former executive coach with the Center for Creative Leadership in Colorado Springs and a former vice president and professor at Pikes Peak Community College, saw ways for local nonprofits and agencies to better work together, so he founded the Western Slope Alliance.
“I did it for AARP as a way of bringing greater visibility to the organization and as an attempt to bring some consolidation and networking to the various nonprofits,” he said.
Through his volunteer efforts with AARP, Rodwick was instrumental in Fruita being designated as an Age-Friendly Community and he is working with Grand Junction officials for the city also to receive the designation.
“I’ve always been a person who organizes,” said Rodwick, who also heads up the Mesa County Council on Aging as well as the Parish Council for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita, the management transition team for his homeowners association and the Fruita Livability Commission for AARP.
While the mid-September ceremony during which Rodwick was recognized with the 2020 Andrus Award by AARP Colorado was an online gathering, “It was absolutely delightful,” Rodwick said.
The award was sent to Rodwick in advance and AARP Colorado State Director Bob Murphy was among the officials who spoke during the online event that included entertainment from a string quartet. Dinner was even ordered and delivered to Rodwick’s Fruita home.
Rodwick said he plans to continue his efforts to make Grand Valley a place where not only those 50 and older thrive, but where everyone benefits.
“What we have found here in terms of nonprofits, the quality of health care and the livability of the community is one of the reasons why we not only have stayed but tried to enhance it. It’s very, very special and I would say, quite frankly, there aren’t many places in the United States like this,” he said.