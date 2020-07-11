Chris Jacobs spent the days leading up to the Fourth of July biking mountain passes across the state. He wanted to make the most of a little time off of work. He labored up Loveland Pass at nearly 12,000 feet just past Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort on his final push, but never made it back down.
Around 9:30 a.m. that day, Jacobs’s bike was struck on the eastbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 6 near milepost 221.
Colorado State Patrol troopers are still searching for the driver who hit him.
“I was completely taken unaware,” Jacobs said via phone. “I could feel my back compress from the impact. I remember the pain. I remember getting thrown up in the air. Next thing I remember, I was lying on the ground.”
Jacobs suffered six compression fractures in his back as a result of the hit-and-run crash and has an 8- to 12-week recovery period.
He has to wear a full body brace at all times once he gets out of bed to ensure his back is kept straight and is properly healing.
“It’s like a clam shell that covers your chest,” he said.
As a Fruita guy, his favorite spots to bike in town include riding Colorado National Monument four to five times a week as well as getting out to Grand Mesa and Douglas Pass every once in a while.
“I think I’ve only fallen off my bike like three times in my life so this is very unusual for me,” he said.
Still, he won’t let one careless driver keep him off his bike for long.
“From what the doctors tell me, after 12 weeks, I’m going to be 100% and I’d hate to waste my summer,” Jacobs said. “If I can get healed up and on my bike within eight weeks, I’ll be happy. I’m highly motivated to get back out there and feel the grip of my handlebars again.”
There have been five bicycle fatalities in the state this year compared to six at this time last year, according to Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Sam Cole. While Jacobs understands it could have been worse, what he doesn’t understand is how a driver could hit him and and leave him on the side of the road the way they did.
His sister wants to help “find the culprit who left Chris dead on the side of the road.”
She said that according to police that investigated the case, Jacobs could have been laying on the road for up to an hour.
Chris Jacobs has been biking all over Colorado and, from his experience, drivers seem less courteous to cyclists than in the past.
“When they approach you from behind, some are careful but others will not even take a second look and scream past you,” he said. “It seems like every year people are getting more aggressive and I think it’s really unfortunate. I can’t understand why we can’t share the road.”
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, bike fatalities are down slightly this year compared to last year, which saw 20 fatalities by the end of the year. 2018 had a 17-year-high with 22 bike fatalities.
“Be a little more patient going around bikers and you will still make it to your destination on time,” Jacobs advised.
For the Grand Junction Police Department, there have been 22 crashes involving bicycles this year, compared to 23 this time last year.