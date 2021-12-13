A Fruita man, who operated an oil and gas maintenance business, has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges.
In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Cory Thompson, 44, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $1.9 million in restitution.
According to the plea agreement, Thompson entered into a business partnership with the victim to operate a company called DACK Energy Services, LLC, which conducted maintenance services for oil and gas companies in Colorado and surrounding areas. Thompson acted as the operating partner and was solely responsible for managing work production, hiring employees, procuring equipment, and establishing contracts. The victim, in turn, provided investment capital for the business, the release said.
From January 2014 to January 2016, Thompson submitted invoices to the victim for work purportedly performed by DACK. The victim believed the invoices reflected accounts receivables and future income for DACK. The investigation determined that many of these invoices were fabricated and did not represent any future income for the company.
For many of the invoices, it was determined that Thompson had not established any business relationship with the companies identified in the fabricated invoices.
In total, the investigation determined that there was more than $1.4 million in fabricated invoices. The victim then borrowed $1.25 million to invest into the company because of the fabricated invoices.
In addition to creating false invoices, Thompson funneled proceeds from the company into an account that he controlled, which he used for his personal benefit, the news release said.
Friends and family members were also listed on DACK’s payroll, but these individuals performed little, if any, actual work, the investigation determined. Instead, they would perform personal services for Thompson and his immediate family.
“The sentence handed down in this case rightly holds Mr. Thompson accountable for defrauding his business partner of millions of dollars that went to support a lavish lifestyle,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider of the Denver Division. “Our office works diligently to seek justice for members of our community who have been impacted economically or otherwise by criminal activity.”
Thompson was sentenced on December 8. The court also ordered the forfeiture of numerous assets purchased using money the Thompson obtained as part of his scheme, including a boat, jet skis, and several vehicles.
“In addition to losing their freedom, fraudsters convicted in Colorado often give up the property they purchase with fraudulent proceeds,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “The defendant in this case has to give up trucks, jet skis, a car, an SUV, a boat, and pay nearly two million dollars in restitution, as well as serve a long time in federal custody.”
After the sentence was announced, Thompson was remanded into custody to immediately begin serving his sentence.