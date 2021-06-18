Nearly a week ago, Elizabeth Daggers swam the border between Colorado and Utah.
The 13-year-old was on her first rafting trip down the Colorado River and the water was cool, the rising red canyon walls were dramatic and there was so much to learn while also having fun.
Daggers was one of 13 students who participated in The Wellspring Project, a seven-day camp for Fruita middle schoolers that focused on water use in the West.
Created for summer 2021 and hosted by the city of Fruita’s Arts and Culture Board from June 12–18, the camp was funded through grants from Arts in Society and the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
The Wellspring Project blended art, science and environmental advocacy to give students more insight into how water is used and managed in the west. “We really wanted to give these kids a voice. … They are more likely to feel the consequences of if this water is well-managed now,” said Marian Heesaker, a member of the Arts and Culture Board who has spent the week keeping up with the middle schoolers.
“We’ve had a hugely busy itinerary,” Heesaker said. “I don’t know about them but I’m exhausted.”
The camp began June 12 with a 25-mile float trip down the Colorado River with the Colorado Canyons Association to introduce the students to the water corridor.
They learned about the river, the wildlife that depends on it, native and nonnative species and more. They camped one night and hiked to view pictographs.
Since then, the group visited Grand Valley Diversion Dam at Cameo, learned about the Grand Valley’s irrigation systems and about water law and the importance of water to agriculture and recreation. They used Japanese marbling art to make a flag for the Water Cycle project (waterbicycle.org) and made cards with a watercolor artist.
They visited area orchards and the Ute Water Conservancy District. During a morning at Corn Lake, staff from the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum helped the students examine water samples from both the lake and the nearby river to determine their health, Heesaker said.
The students also were able to join officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife in releasing endangered fish into the Colorado River.
That is something 13-year-old Hanley Decker isn’t likely to forget soon, as she and others in the group gave some of the razorback suckers and bonytail chubs kisses before send them on their way.
It’s not just anyone who can say they’ve kissed an endangered sucker, Decker said.
On Thursday morning, Decker, Daggers and the other campers were at the Fruita Community Center where Jonathan Cooley led the group through the creation of rock sculptures that would tell a story or help them recall a memory from the rafting trip.
Drawing from his background in geology and art, Cooley helped the students with weighted bases to stabilize the sculptures that included igneous and sedimentary rocks similar to those the students would have seen in the canyons along the river.
Daggers planned to add a pictograph to the side of one of her rocks to remind her of those she saw on the hike.
Later in the day, she and the other students helped artist Pavia Justinian paint two 75-foot murals in an underpass along the Colorado Riverfront Trail near the Fruita True Value.
The murals depict what a healthy river looks like as well as what could happen if water is poorly manged, Decker said.
From what she has learned, that future isn’t pretty but it doesn’t have to happen, she said.
The mural offers “hope that we can still fix it,” Decker said.
To learn about The Wellspring Project, go to fruita.org/parksrec/page/wellspring-project.