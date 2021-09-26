Jaelyn Bensley’s grandma taught her everything she knows about football while watching the Denver Broncos on Sundays.
Grandma was a diehard fan, and “I grew up loving the Broncos,” said Jaelyn Bensley, 23.
She also grew up with gymnastics and dance.
Her parents, Brian and Kerri Bensley, own Legacy Gymnastics and Ninja Academy, 22854 River Road, and coached her in gymnastics “since I could walk,” she said.
Then her mom was her coach while she was a member of the Fruita Poms at Fruita Monument High School.
That background, along with time on the Golden Poms at Colorado State University and a couple years cheering for the Denver Outlaws professional lacrosse team, helped Bensley earn a spot on the Denver Broncos’ cheerleading squad this season.
As the Broncos host the New York Jets today at Empower Field at Mile High, Bensley will be on the field and along the sideline cheering and performing dance routines with the 25 other cheerleaders on the squad.
She had heard from other members of the squad that the home opener will be different from the preseason games — the cheerleaders were part of the Aug. 28 preseason game in Denver.
For the home opener, the fans are energized and roaring, and “you can’t hear after,” Bensley said she has been told.
Despite this, she can’t wait.
“Honestly, I think it has always been a dream of mine, but it took a while for me to build that kind of confidence,” Bensley said.
If you had told her in high school where she would be now, she probably wouldn’t have thought it possible, she said.
“When I coached her in high school, I just saw that talent from her freshman year on. I truly believed it all along that she could do it,” Kerri Bensley said.
After gaining more experience with the Golden Poms and the Denver Outlaws, Bensley began to believe it herself. And then in 2019, just months before auditions, she tore her ACL and had to have surgery.
Fortunately, her recovery went well and she was able to audition for the Broncos’ cheerleaders in 2020 and made it to the final audition.
And then COVID-19 hit, and the squad decided to stay with its veteran members.
In 2021, Bensley made the final audition again. The final was a weeklong process in early spring and included a panel interview, quickly memorizing and performing multiple dance routines and a football test.
Passing the test required knowledge of the basics of football, referee signals, NFL teams and divisions and Broncos’ history.
“It’s part of the job,” Bensley said. The test “definitely factors into your score.”
Among those who auditioned for the Broncos’ squad were women who had cheered and danced for teams internationally or for other NFL teams.
“It was a pretty big and talented group of women,” Bensley said. “It’s hard to know what to expect when everyone is so talented and beautiful.”
After waiting for hours on Empower Field for judges to make up their minds, Bensley heard her name announced along with 25 others for this season’s squad.
“It’s surreal thinking back on that moment,” she said. “I got emotional. I got chills.”
“We were waiting in suspense at home, waiting for that call,” Kerri Bensley said. “It was really exciting.”
The only sad thing about it was that Jaelyn Bensley’s grandma, Sharon Vaughn, wasn’t able to see her granddaughter take the field in uniform.
“That was kind of her dream,” Kerri Bensley said of her mother, who died of cancer in 2018. “She wanted to hang on to see (Jaelyn) do that.”
Kerri Bensley and other members of the family attended the Aug. 28 preseason game, and while the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Rams, she really didn’t have eyes for football that day.
“Sorry, I watched the cheerleaders the whole time,” Kerri Bensley admitted. “It was incredible.”
So far, Bensley has been happy with all aspects of being a Broncos’ cheerleader.
There are practices twice a week and appearances at community events, but all of the cheerleaders have careers or are in school in addition to being part of the squad.
“(The coaches) are so respectful of our time knowing that we have full time jobs. When we’re there, everyone’s there to get things done, to be positive and get things done,” said Bensley, who is a Realtor and interior decorator on the Front Range. “We have lives outside the Broncos, too.”
However, she is looking forward to where this football season will take her, as she and the other cheerleaders will be on or near the field during every home game.
“I think the cold games are going to be better than the warm ones because we’re constantly moving out there,” she said.
While you don’t see it on TV except in glimpses, the cheerleaders are part of the team introduction, give four or five performances on the field at each game and are in each corner of the field cheering during game play.
“It’s definitely pushing me, and I feel like I’m growing a lot as a dancer and a person,” Jaelyn Bensley said.