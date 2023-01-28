The monotony of endlessly commuting on Interstate 70 between Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs vanishes when the puck drops for a trio of Fruita Monument hockey players.
“It is tiring,” senior Kaleb Holm said, describing the multiple tiresome trips the Wildcats make each week to be part of the Demons high school hockey program.
“We go up for practice three times a week,” Holm said. “Then we have a game Friday and sometimes Saturday.”
The schedule is relentless but routine, according to fellow Fruita Monument senior Bradyn Schwettman.
“We all carpool (to Glenwood Springs),” Schwettman said. “Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays. Then there are the games.”
With no hockey teams in School District 51, Glenwood Springs is the closest high school program.
Schwettman and Holm have been commuting prep hockey players all four years of high school.
“The games are fun. I really enjoy playing hockey,” said Holm, with his voice elevating as he recalls the moment when the referee drops the puck to start a game. “That makes it worth it.”
Schwettman, a defenseman, wholeheartedly agrees.
“I love to play the game,” he said.
Schwettman, Holm and Fruita Monument sophomore Chase Pennell all were selected for the Glenwood Springs High School varsity hockey team this season, along with players from New Castle, Carbondale, Basalt and — this season — a handful of players from Aspen.
Aspen High School dropped its longtime hockey program this year because of low numbers.
TOP-RANKED TEAM
The Glenwood Springs co-op hockey team, directed by veteran coach Tim Cota, is currently the No. 1-ranked team in Colorado in Class 4A with a 10-1-0 overall record and a perfect 6-0-0 league mark through games last weekend.
“This team is a lot of fun,” Holm said. “I’ve played all four years in high school with most of those guys.”
He said he was familiar with the new additions from junior hockey and from select all-star junior teams.
“We definitely have a lot of depth,” Holm said. “Any line we send out is scoring a lot of goals.”
Through 11 games, the team has scored 66 goals. And allowed only 18.
“We have a good team defense, and our goalies are stopping everything,” Holm said.
Coming off a hard-fought 4-2 home victory over Crested Butte, the Demons scored a 4-1 win at Battle Mountain in Edwards last weekend.
They are heading into a key portion of the schedule with upcoming games against Steamboat Springs (Feb. 3) and Kent Denver (today).
The ice Demons also face Summit twice along with a rematch against Crested Butte (Feb. 15). They play at Colorado Academy in Denver on Feb. 10.
“Bradyn is a strong defensive player,” Holm said of his teammate. “He jumps into the scoring, too. That helps a lot.”
MEMORABLE GOAL
Schwettman scored a memorable goal against perennial power and reigning state champion Cheyenne Mountain earlier this season when Glenwood Springs split back-to-back games in Colorado Springs.
“I got a nice pass from Jett Weatherred,” Schwettman said. “I got the puck center ice, above the circle. It was a beautiful shot, right side of the net. It felt really good to put the puck in the net against Cheyenne Mountain.”
The sentiment was echoed by Holm, who said he’s glad he returned for one more year of high school hockey under Cota.
“Our coach does a good job of putting lines together,” Holm said, citing Cota’s extensive experience building junior teams. “He’s great with set plays (and special teams).”
Their style of play starts on the practice ice, he said.
“Our practices are fast-paced; we practice hard. That sets us up for the games,” Holm said.
“He’s a very good coach,” Schwettman said. “He gets on us when he needs to. He makes sure we are playing with sportsmanship and respect.”
COACH COTA
“We talk a lot about respect for the game, respect for your opponent,” said Cota, who has been affiliated with Glenwood Springs hockey since the opening of the rink at the community recreation center in 2001.
“Part of it this year is that most of these players I’ve had for a couple of years,” Cota said, including the Fruita Monument skaters. “We were very young last year but gained a lot of experience.”
This season, he said, Aspen dropped its program and the Demons added more experienced players.
“I was a little apprehensive because Aspen had been our biggest rivals for years,” Cota said.
“But the kids had played together on club teams, and I had some of the Aspen kids (on select teams).”
They meshed immediately, he said.
“They became linemates and friends pretty quickly,” he said. “With me, it doesn’t matter where you’re from if you want to play hockey.”
Cota said with their experience and depth, the team expected to be strong defensively.
The depth allowed Cota and his coaching staff to rotate four full offensive lines — a rarity in Class 4A high school hockey.
“We don’t have a top line. We can roll out four lines — Red, Blue, White and Gold,” he said. “Any line can be the top line on any night.”
The result is a nightmare for the competition.
Cota said the Glenwood Springs hockey program has a long history of embracing players from “out west.”
Blake Cloutier of Grand Junction, one of the captains of the Colorado Mesa University hockey team, is a former prep player with the Demons’ program.
He said he was coached by Cota through high school.
Grand Junction hockey supporter and enthusiast Rory Nankervis, who helped establish the CMU hockey program, also played hockey in Glenwood Springs.
“Since 2001, we’ve had players from out west — Grand Junction and Fruita,” Cota said. “We’ve had that influence for awhile.”
The current squad is filled with exceptional practice players, the Glenwood Springs coach said.
“We’re a practice-first team, and the boys have bought in,” Cota said. “They put in the work; they’re goal-oriented.”
The players’ mutual respect is key to the team’s overall success, according to Cota, who is in his 32nd year coaching hockey.
WORKING TOGETHER
Schwettman, who has been playing hockey his “whole life,” said he first started going to Glenwood Springs for junior hockey when the Grand Junction rink closed.
That led to the high school team and more hockey, including this season’s run to the top of Class 4A hockey.
“Our success? I think it’s our ability to work together,” Schwettman said. “During a game, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re supportive all the time.”
He said the players focus on their roles.
“It’s 30 seconds as hard as you can go. Then get ready for your next shift,” Schwettman said.
Holm said the hockey experience with the Glenwood Springs group is particularly valuable for younger players like sophomore Pennell.
“It’s really helpful,” Holm said. “He’s practicing with the varsity team this year; playing JV games. And he’s been in some varsity (games), too.”
Pennell will carry on the hockey commuting tradition after Holm and Schwettman graduate.
“I’m glad I decided to play one final season,” Holm said. “I’ll be sad when it’s over. But I’ll be glad … the commute is over.”