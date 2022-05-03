The packing lists for an upcoming airline flight to be taken by four students from Fruita Monument High School are rather odd.
They include sharp knives, a grill pan, a couple of pots, bowls, tongs, paper towels and more, all headed to the National ProStart Invitational on May 6–8 in Washington, D.C., a culinary competition presented by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
For chefs, even aspiring ones, familiar tools are always the best, especially when facing culinary teams from across the United States with one hour to prepare a three-course meal using two butane burners. No fridge or chiller. No sink. And judges’ eyes will be everywhere.
The Fruita ProStart culinary team of seniors Liz Potter and Taylor Schimek, junior Kyley King and sophomore Ajae Benefield nervously can’t wait.
In advance of leaving for the national competition, the students and Cheryl Tennant, the ProStart and family and consumer sciences teacher at Fruita Monument, were presented with a Congressional Award on Monday by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for their achievement in winning the Colorado ProStart Invitational in Aurora in February.
ProStart is a culinary arts and management training program for high schoolers. This year was the first that a Fruita Monument culinary team has won the state invitational in about 30 years since the program has been offered at the high school, Tennant said.
Given the high-quality statewide competition, winning was not something Tennant thought she would see before retiring at the end of this school year
“It’s been so crazy,” Tennant said during her team’s last practice before nationals. “What a way to go out.”
“We walked in there feeling like the underdogs,” Schimek said, recalling the state invitational as she prepared dough for sopapillas.
Their meal prep, cooking and plating were solid, but as the awards ceremony droned on and their team’s name didn’t come up, she began to lose hope. Then Fruita was announced as the winner.
“We had a full-blown freak out,” Schimek said of herself and King.
DELICIOUS CREATION
The three-course meal the team made at state and will also be made at nationals has a shrimp ceviche tostada as an appetizer, flank steak and vegetables for the entrée and sopapillas for dessert.
Who slices this or cooks that during competitions is based on skill set, Potter said.
Her knife skills landed her with the ceviche, which is spooned into a ring made of thin avocado slices on top of a small tostada. The avocados must be just right for that ring to work, Potter said.
“I do not let anyone pick my avocados for me.”
The team’s Latin-inspired menu was decided upon last year with the help of their mentor chef, Ryan Garcia from Suehiro Japanese restaurant in downtown Grand Junction, and they have been practicing since December.
“That looks beautiful,” Garcia said, as King and Benefield plated the flank steak topped with green asparagus spears and other vegetables.
The steak is really tender, King said. “We’ve got it down to perfect.”
While the ceviche is delicious and the steak wonderful, the sopapillas might be the team’s overall favorite part.
“They taste as good as they look,” Benefield said proudly.
The four students, along with Tennant and Garcia, who will both accompany the team to nationals, are hopeful the judges will agree.
But there will be judges there for seemingly everything, not just for tasting, Potter said.
During the hourlong competition, the team will have to cook and plate their meal, while judges will be watching for how the team handles safety and sanitation, cooking techniques, knife skills and more, she said.
They even weigh the waste produced in preparing the meal, Schimek added.
“We’re training them to run a restaurant,” Garcia said, explaining how the team had to figure out the cost of the meal and the waste it could create along with learning how cook it.
Potter, Schimek, King and Benefield learned their lessons well, and “I’m pretty proud of them,” he said.
The team will leave for nationals on Thursday. The competition will be Saturday, with results coming on Sunday, which means there will be time for some sightseeing.
This will be the first time the students have been to Washington, D.C., so Tennant is planning to hit the highlights like a visit to the National Mall and as many Smithsonian museums as they can.
“Have good walking shoes,” she told the team, and then continued to modify their competition packing lists to make sure everything was accounted for.
“We have a good chance,” she said of the team’s odds of winning.
Only 40 teams will be competing this year because of COVID-19.
“It’s been a huge surprise,” Tennant said about the state win and chance to go to nationals. “As a matter of fact, I cried.”