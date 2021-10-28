In her sophomore year at Fruita Monumen t High School, Adele Foley gave a presentation on the pink tax, the higher prices paid each year for menstrual products, as well as period poverty, the state in which people have inadequate financial access to the products and care they need.
These subjects are among Foley’s many passions, with the taboo nature of the subject being her greatest point of contention in regards to how they’re handled by many corners of society.
As a senior, aided by Family Health West — she’s the daughter of a FHW physician — and support from administration, she’s doing something about it in her school.
“It was like the second week of school and I was like, ‘Let me print out some infographics’ and I gave them to a few trusted teachers of mine that I’ve had this year and in previous years, and they brought it up in conferences and that really sparked the conversation throughout the administration,” Foley said. “(FMHS Principal Todd) McClaskey called me down to his office about a week later and he was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ ”
Family Health West donated $3,200 to Fruita Monument, providing the resources for the school to install four dispensers with 4,500 pads and 4,500 tampons.
The dispensers are produced by the company Aunt Flow, and all of the products contained within are 100% organic cotton. To avoid any issues of products being stolen or vandalized, à la the “devious licks challenge” — a TikTok trend in which school property is stolen or vandalized for video content — the dispensers are only stocked with a limited amount of products at any time and only one product can be dispensed every 10 seconds.
In the short time these dispensers have been available, Foley’s already seen an “overwhelmingly positive” response from the students they’re helping.
“They got installed last week and, less than 24 hours later, I had five people come up to me saying that that saved them that day,” Foley said.
This achievement surely stands out as Foley applies for colleges. She currently hopes to major in anthropology, minor in women’s and gender studies, and potentially earn a master’s degree in information and library science.
That’s all in the future, though. For now, she’s simply glad to have improved the school experience for many of her classmates and hopes this will spark other students in District 51 to take action if they’re passionate about changing their surroundings for the better.
“If you’re confident in something that you’re passionate about, I feel like that energy kind of comes through,” Foley said. “If you have confidence and passion, the school really wants to support students with these passions. It really shows that you, as a student, do have some power in your school to make a difference.”