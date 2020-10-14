Teaching is more than just a job for Lisa Crabtree, a social studies teacher at Fruita Monument High School.
It’s a way for her to give back to her community and set children up for success in their futures.
“Teachers pushed me in learning important life lessons like facing challenges, failure and just being a good person. I think there’s an expectation that teachers push that,” she said. “It sounds so cliche, but teachers are another piece of the community caring for our future leaders.”
Crabtree is one of seven educators to be nominated for Colorado Teacher of the Year and the only one from School District 51. She could be selected as the state’s nominee in the national competition later this month.
Local to the Grand Valley and a graduate of Central High School, Crabtree was a student teacher under an old teacher of hers and began her education career there in social studies.
After eight years at Central High, she moved to Fruita Monument High and has been there for eight years with her husband, Ryan, who is the band director.
To her students, Crabtree emphasizes civility and open-mindedness. She thinks both are important for people to have a positive impact in their community.
For example, she had her students compare the presidential debate across different election cycles.
“We listen to different opinions and talk about difficult topics all while staying productive,” she said. “These are skills needed to be a functioning and productive member of society. It can be tough, but if we’re not teaching them these skills at school, we can’t guarantee they’re learning it anywhere else.”
Just as integral to Crabtree’s teaching philosophy is being cognizant of her students’ mental health, and the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified that need.
Crabtree is a firm believer that education is important, and it’s a top priority for her. But she also knows that this isn’t the case for every student, especially during the pandemic.
“Whatever we’re doing in school, we can’t overdo them. Sometimes just telling them, ‘Hey, you came to school today and that’s awesome’ is all they need to hear.”
To her colleagues, Crabtree has left a similar impression of selflessness.
Scott Finholm, director of District 51’s social studies curriculum, replaced Crabtree at Central. But he was hired less than a month before school started and didn’t have enough time to take a training class.
“So she went out of her way to train me up so that I was good to go for the school year,” Finholm said. “She’s just that kind of person, and you wish everyone was like her.”
Crabtree isn’t focused on any accolades.
“I feel unworthy. Look at the group of people I work with every day,” she said. “I wouldn’t be half the teacher I am without this wonderful community.”