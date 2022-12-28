The city of Fruita is moving building inspection services under the city's purview starting in 2023. Fruita had previously contracted these services with Mesa County.
Fruita hopes to have its building inspection program up and running by April, according to a press release.
“We are grateful for the many years of support Mesa County has provided to the Fruita community," Planning and Development Director Dan Caris said. "We look forward to this next step in creating a one-stop process for our partners and will strive to provide the highest quality service for the Fruita community.”
According to the release, Fruita is making this move in order to bring services closer to users within the city.
"This localized approach to customer service will help ensure the City of Fruita provides exceptional service delivery," the release stated.
Fruita has hired John Anderson as Chief Building Official to oversee the building department. According to a press release, Anderson has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.
“I am excited for the unique opportunity to build a new building division and work with the development community to provide exceptional customer service," Anderson said. "We are going to focus on outreach and communication as we transition early next year.”
Anderson will be joined by Mike Mossberg, another 30-year veteran, as senior building inspector and plans examiner, according to the release.
Mossberg and Anderson are expected to start work in Fruita in January, and the city is also hiring for an electrical inspector.