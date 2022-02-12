The Fruita City Council voted last week to allow a proposed affordable housing development to have higher density than allowed by the city code.
The Mews development, proposed to be located at 1138 18 1/2 Road, will consist of 50 townhouse units in 10 buildings over 7.62 acres, adjacent to Monument Ridge Elementary School.
The units will fill a need as attainable housing for those earning between 30% and 120% of the area median income, according to the developer’s presentation. The townhomes are intended to be rentals.
The developer is Boulder-based IndiBuild. IndiBuild principal Kim Pardoe said her company is trying to build workforce housing in an area that is safe and allows people to live, work and play in Fruita.
“I love Fruita and I love housing,” Pardoe said.
Pardoe said if the development gets built, IndiBuild will work with large employers in Fruita such as Mesa County Valley School District 51 and Family Health West to recruit workers to live in the development.
According to the presentation, 70% of workers for Fruita’s largest employers commute from outside Fruita.
Response from the public regarding the development was mixed but largely in favor. The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce, D51, Grand Junction Housing Authority, Family Health West and several other local businesses and nonprofits wrote letters to City Council supporting the development.
Resident Tom McNamara spoke in favor of the project during the public hearing, referencing the recent jump in house prices compared to wages for workers.
“There is no affordability,” McNamara said, adding that his daughter is a teacher and has to drive for DoorDash in order to make ends meet because rent is so high.
“Everything changes, and if we don’t allow any housing for the people who want to live and work here, they change for the worse,”resident Lou Mudd said during the public hearing.
Michael Handley, who lives near the proposed site of the development, said he supports the city of Fruita taking steps to address the affordable housing issue, but the site of the project worried him.
Handley, who moved to Fruita from Texas three years ago, said he picked his house in part because it only had low density residential zoning around it. He said he was worried if higher density residential was approved in the area, it would lead to congestion.
“I would be very disappointed to see a high density project approved in our neighborhood since we very intentionally chose a place to live in Fruita that was all zoned low density,” he said.
Jose Fernandez, whose daughter goes to school nearby, said he also understands the need for more affordable housing, but said he was worried about the strain adding more families from elsewhere to Fruita would have on infrastructure such as the City Market.
Fernandez said he also has concerns about congestion on the street that runs by the school in the area.
Some council members voiced concerns about adding cars to the roads in the area, but ultimately voted for the project to go forward.
“Needless to say there’s been growth. It’s all over, and people that move here are as excited as I was when I moved here, so I feel like the way we manage our community, the way we’ve planned. The way our community has responded, I think we want to be a welcoming community,” Council Member Karen Leonhart said. “We don’t want to be an entitled community that turns away people who can’t afford to live here. Maybe they can work here, but they can’t live here.”
IndiBuild is under contract on the land, according to Alisha Hammet, a planner working on behalf of the company, and a purchase agreement on the land would be contingent on receiving certain tax credits for affordable housing.
In order to get those tax credits, the parcel should be development ready, Hammet said, which is why IndiBuild is asking for a zoning change even though it doesn’t own the land.
The zoning change applies only to this specific application, and the developers will need to submit a subdivision plat to the city by July 15, or the zoning will revert back to low density residential.