Anything you can do, I can do better.
That seemed to be the message the Heritage High School football team sent to Fruita Monument in a 20-13 victory on Friday night at Stocker Stadium.
The Eagles ran all over the Wildcats in both teams’ conference opener, chewing minutes off the clock and leaving no time for Fruita’s offense to build momentum.
“I think Heritage played us tough but we made some errors ourselves,” coach Cameron Ross said. “We couldn’t get out of our own way a couple of times — missed blocking schemes, ball control stuff. We’ve gotta get better.”
Heritage (4-2, 1-0 Conference 7) scored on its first drive of the game. After traveling 66 yards on six plays, quarterback Noah Shoen rolled to his left but had no one open. The four-man rush from Fruita was closing in, but Jake Kimbrough slipped as Shoen rolled back right. Shoen found Zyriq Siegler in the back of the end zone, who jumped for the catch and dragged one foot in bounds for the score.
Fruita (4-2, 0-1) responded on its first drive. The Wildcats clawed their way 80 yards over nearly six minutes. With leading rusher Kaison Stegelmeier injured, Fruita relied on Amari Wilson and Wyatt Sharpe to run up the middle. They mainly stayed in two-back sets but brought Jaren Street onto the field every now and then to load the backfield.
After driving to the 9-yard line, quarterback Corben Rowell kept the option and gained 8 yards to set Wilson up for a 1-yard touchdown rumble. Wilson had 40 yards on seven carries on the drive.
But the Wildcats’ offense lost their roar.
After forcing a punt, Fruita went three and out. Heritage toyed with the Fruita defense on the next drive, going 39 yards on four plays before the Wildcats forced a fumble at the Fruita 10.
But Fruita struggled to turn the corner on outside runs and outrun defenders, leading to their first of two consecutive three-and-outs.
Heritage took over at the Fruita 38 with a little more than 5 minutes left in the first half. About four and a half minutes later, Shoen hit Jayden Chaney in the flat for a 6-yard score. Fruita did bring some momentum into the half after blocking the extra point.
On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Wilson gained 7 yards before fumbling the ball to Heritage.
A light rain that picked up in the second half was partially to blame, but it also benefited Fruita. Despite being in field goal range, Heritage ran an option to convert a 4th and 2 from the Fruita 15 but was stuffed.
After another big stop, the offense found its rhythm driving 70 yards in about 5 minutes to set up Wilson’s second touchdown run, this time from 4 yards out.
“We had to take it one play at a time … that big run changed the momentum for us,” Wilson said. “This game is definitely an eye-opener. It keeps us level-headed and shows us where we’re at and need to improve.”
Heritage responded with a scoring drive boosted by outside runs and capped off by a 1-yard run by Siegler.
Fruita had some momentum on the next drive but Sharpe was stopped inches short on a 4th and 2.
Shoen later converted a 4th and 1 from the Wildcats’ 36 to seal the win.
Ross said that it’s important for the team to recognize that this won’t doom their season so long as they don’t let it, and his quarterback agreed.
“We need to move on from this … there’s more to learn from a loss than a win,” Rowell said. “We need to keep our heads up and realize that we’re banged up right now (but that’s no excuse) we need to play with what we have.”
Standley Lake 48, Grand Junction 7: Will Applegate threw for 100 yards and scored a touchdown as the Tigers (1-5, 0-1) opened 4A Conference 6 play with a loss at the Gators (5-1, 1-0).