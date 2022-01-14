Fruita and Palisade are currently accepting candidate petitions for the April 5 municipal elections.

Palisade will have three open seats on its board of trustees, and Fruita will have three open city council seats and the mayor’s position.

Members of the Fruita City Council and Palisade Board of Trustees serve four year terms, and Fruita’s mayor serves a two-year term.

In both cases, petitions must be filed with the clerk by Jan. 24.

In Fruita, candidates must be registered voters who live in Fruita and be 21 or older. Petitions must have at least 25 signatures from registered voters in Fruita, a candidate biography and a photo.

The seats held by mayor Joel Kincaid, mayor pro-tem Lori Buck and council members Kyle Harvey and Karen Leonhart are up for election.

Fruita City Council members make $300 per month, the mayor pro-tem makes $350 per month and the mayor makes $475 per month.

Palisade candidates must be voters who have lived in Palisade for at least a year and be 18 or older as of election day.

The seats held by Nicole Maxwell, Jamie Somerville and Susan L’Hommidieu are up for election in April. Palisade trustees make $200 per month.