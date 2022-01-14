Fruita, Palisade accepting candidate petitions By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Jan 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Fruita and Palisade are currently accepting candidate petitions for the April 5 municipal elections.Palisade will have three open seats on its board of trustees, and Fruita will have three open city council seats and the mayor’s position.Members of the Fruita City Council and Palisade Board of Trustees serve four year terms, and Fruita’s mayor serves a two-year term.In both cases, petitions must be filed with the clerk by Jan. 24.In Fruita, candidates must be registered voters who live in Fruita and be 21 or older. Petitions must have at least 25 signatures from registered voters in Fruita, a candidate biography and a photo.The seats held by mayor Joel Kincaid, mayor pro-tem Lori Buck and council members Kyle Harvey and Karen Leonhart are up for election.Fruita City Council members make $300 per month, the mayor pro-tem makes $350 per month and the mayor makes $475 per month.Palisade candidates must be voters who have lived in Palisade for at least a year and be 18 or older as of election day.The seats held by Nicole Maxwell, Jamie Somerville and Susan L’Hommidieu are up for election in April. Palisade trustees make $200 per month. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mayor Fruita City Council Politics Candidate Council Member Petition Palisade Board Of Trustees Seat Voter Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 5% 17° 41° Fri Friday 41°/17° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:51 AM Sunset: 05:14:44 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: NNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 15° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/15° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:29 AM Sunset: 05:15:48 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 19° 38° Sun Sunday 38°/19° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:31:06 AM Sunset: 05:16:53 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ENE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 20° 39° Mon Monday 39°/20° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:40 AM Sunset: 05:17:58 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 22° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/22° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:30:13 AM Sunset: 05:19:04 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 23° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:43 AM Sunset: 05:20:10 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 19° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/19° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:29:12 AM Sunset: 05:21:17 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business