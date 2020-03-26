The city of Fruita and the town of Palisade have both declared local states of emergency in response to the public health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.
Tuesday evening, Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett declared a local state of emergency following a recommendation from the county emergency services director that all municipalities declare emergencies. The Fruita City Council will hold an electronic meeting today to vote on ratifying the state of emergency.
Bennett said Fruita has already taken many steps required by the state to help slow the spread of the virus, like having non-essential employees work remotely. He said the city is discussing further action, but has not made any decisions yet.
“We took steps two days ago after the governor’s executive order that adjusted schedules related to the 50% of non-essential workforce,” Bennett said. “So we have support workforce and essential workforce doing a lot of teleworking. Also we’ve closed the final open public building after that order. We’re still handling all essential city business, it’s just remote.”
The town of Palisade declared a state of emergency Friday at a special Board of Trustees meeting. That declaration gave Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson the ability to alter Town Hall hours, including closing the building, provide for phone-in meetings and alter employee work schedules.
The Palisade Board of Trustees also met electronically Tuesday evening and directed town staff to not disconnect utility services from residents even if they have not paid. Hawkinson said residents would eventually have to pay, but that they are able to set up payment schedules. Going forward she said they are not currently planning any specific action, but are continuing to work with partner agencies.
“We are working with Mesa County, with the Sheriff’s Department really closely, with Mesa County Public Health really closely to make sure we’re all united and helping each other out and assisting each other through this,” Hawkinson said.
Both Hawkinson and Bennett said they are looking at additional ways to provide relief for local businesses and residents who are struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Grand Junction City Council recently passed an ordinance deferring sales, use and lodging taxes for the month of February, which the other municipalities are also looking into. Bennett said for a smaller city they have to weigh helping businesses with the ability to maintain necessary city services.
“We’re just looking at different options and watching what there is, but we are also being hit with potential decreases in revenues so we have to maintain service levels for our businesses and our residents,” Bennett said.
While the situation is serious, Bennett said he did not want anyone in the community to panic. He said by declaring a local state of emergency the city will be positioned to potentially receive future aid. He said he has been encouraged by the response from Fruita residents and staff to the current crisis.
“I’ve been extremely proud of the support from the community and the support of the city staff and the city council,” Bennett said. “We’re all in it together and we’ll definitely get through it. While we may not know an exact end, we do know it is temporary.”