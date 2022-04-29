Fruita and Palisade welcomed some new faces and said goodbye to some longtime ones on their respective governing boards this month.
The Palisade Board of Trustees celebrated outgoing trustee Susan L’Hommedieu and swore in new trustee Stan Harbaugh and incumbents Nicole Maxwell and Jamie Somerville on Tuesday.
“I’ve known Susan for more time than I’ve actually served on the board, and I’ve always appreciated her friendship, I’ve always loved her kindness and her sense of humor; I think you’ve been a great asset to this board and this town,” Mayor Greg Mikolai said.
L’Hommedieu said she appreciated Palisade’s residents and staff, as well as the current board.
“I think you’re all doing a great job, and I hope to see it continue,” L’Hommedieu said.
Somerville said the biggest thing for him heading into his second term is that the board of trustees isn’t a place for politics.
“Our board worked really well together the last four years,” Somerville said. “Bringing politics into it just doesn’t make any sense. Municipal government is really the last place in the country where partisanship doesn’t apply. You can have your politics, but they won’t matter.”
He said it’s important not to come at the job with an agenda, and it’s better to make sure you have a good staff and everybody’s working with a good vision.
Somerville said his priorities will be finishing projects the town has already started like the medical clinic and making sure Palisade’s water system is working.
“I’m just glad the people of Palisade are allowing me to continue,” Somerville said.
Palisade’s new trustee, Harbaugh, has only lived in the town for five years, but before being elected to the board of trustees, he served as vice chair of the planning commission. Harbaugh said he expects that experience will serve him well in his new role.
Harbaugh said he doesn’t have anything in mind that needs to be fixed in the near term.
“I’m the new guy on the block, so I’m kind of just going with existing projects,” he said.
Long-term, Harbaugh said he wants to help get a new senior center and fiber-optic internet in Palisade.
“I think the town is in great shape and doing what I want it to do,” Harbaugh said.
Fruita welcomed three new City Council Members, James Williams, Amy Miller and Jeannine Purser, at its April 19 meeting, and said goodbye to Council Members Kyle Harvey, Lori Buck and Karen Leonhart.
Purser said she has been impressed with what City Council and staff have been doing.
“I don’t necessarily envision changing anything that they’ve done,” she said.
Purser said she will work to hold on to what is unique to Fruita and address things in out-of-the- box and creative ways.
“I truly don’t have any pet issues,” Purser said. She said she wants to engage with the community and see which issues come up, one of which is sure to be housing.
“I just want to address that issue wisely, carefully and purposefully,” Purser said.
Purser said she hopes to find the middle ground on issues that can serve as many people as possible.
Incumbent mayor Joel Kincaid was sworn in for another term.