The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fruita City Council Candidate Forum Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m. at the Fruita Community Center room, 324 N. Coulson St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m,, and community members are invited to arrive before the forum for an informal meet and greet with candidates.
Featured at the forum will be candidate for mayor Joel Kincaid (Unopposed) and candidates for city council: Jared Prochnow, Amy L. Miller, Aaron Hancey, Michael C. Day, Jeannine Purser, James Williams, Theodore (Trey) Downey III, Michael Handley, and James L. Jackson.
This forum will be conducted as an Equal Time Q&A Forum. Candidates will have the opportunity to speak and provide a one minute opening statement. An impartial moderator will then question the candidates, who are allowed an equal response time of one minute.
Candidates may answer the same questions or may be asked different questions, but each will be given equal time to present their point of view. At the end of the questions, candidates will each provide a one minute closing statement.
The Fruita board has three open seats.
PALISADE FORUM
The Palisade Chamber of Commerce will host its candidate forum on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Palisade Community Center, 120 W. 8th St.
Candidates include Jamie Somerville (incumbent), Alex Sparks, Kris Frazier, David William Valberg Edwards, Joshua Johnson, Stan Harbaugh and Nicole Maxwell (incumbent).
Candidates were invited by the Palisade Chamber of Commerce to attend and formally introduce themselves and say why they are running. Questions for the seven Board of Trustees candidates will be administered by a moderator and then the community will have an opportunity to address the panel. Attendees are encouraged to have their questions prepared before the forum begins. The final hour of the forum will be a meet-and-greet session.
Palisade has three trustee seats open.
The municipal election for both Fruita and Palisade is April 5.