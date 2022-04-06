Fruita, Palisade voters weigh in By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Apr 6, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Election results for municipal races in Fruita and Palisade were not available by press time Tuesday night.Results that came in after deadline were posted online at gjsentinel.com.In Fruita, nine candidates were vying for three open seats on the Fruita City Council. Mayor Joel Kincaid was also running for re-election but was unopposed in that effort.During a council meeting Tuesday night that was taking place as results were being tabulated, Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett noted that the Fruita Town Hall was experiencing internet outages.Prior to polls closing Tuesday, Palisade Town Clerk Keli Frasier told the Daily Sentinel that ballots from Palisade would be driven to Fruita for counting.Candidates for the Fruita city council were: Theodore Downey, Michael Day, Aaron Hancey, Michael Handley, James Jackson, Amy Miller, Jared Prochnow, Jeannine Purser and James Williams.Of those candidates, the top three vote getters would earn a spot on Fruita City Council.Palisade also held elections Tuesday with seven candidates competing for three seats on the Town Board of Trustees.David William Valberg Edwards, Kris Frazier, Stan Harbaugh, Joshua Johnson, Nicole Maxwell, Jamie Somerville and Alex Sparks were the seven campaigning for a spot on the board.Maxwell and Somerville are incumbents.Members of both the Fruita City Council and Palisade Board of Trustees serve four-year terms. Fruita's mayor serves a two-year term.Fruita City Council members make $300 per month, the mayor pro-tem makes $350 per month and the mayor makes $475 per month. Palisade trustees make $200 per month.Results from both races will be printed in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sentinel in addition to appearing online. 