Voters in the city of Fruita approved a ballot initiative doubling the current lodging tax from 3% to 6% over the next two years. The measure passed with 60% in favor, after unofficial results were announced following Tuesday’s election.
The tax increase, which will apply to the price of lodging within the city, is designated to go toward funding parks and trails, as well as economic development within the city. The city will be able to collect up to $150,000 in new tax revenue in 2021 and then the full 3% increase will take effect in 2022.
According to the ballot language, the City Council can use revenue from the new tax to fund the acquisition, construction and maintenance of open space, trails and public places within and outside the city. For economic development the funds can be used for business incentives, matching funds for public-private partnerships and attainable housing, as well as other purposes approved by City Council.
Palisade board of trustees
Palisade voters chose Greg Mikolai as their next mayor. Mikolai is the current mayor pro tem and defeated challenger and former mayor pro tem David William Edwards 383 to 229. Current Palisade Mayor Roger Granat had reached his term limit.
At a candidate forum in February, Mikolai said the next Palisade Board of Trustees would have many issues to decide especially regarding infrastructure, but said he was open to all ideas.
“I like to think that I don’t have an agenda because I’ve found through experience that people with agendas don’t tend to have an open mind about people’s ideas and concerns,” Mikolai said at the forum.
The voters also chose three Board of Trustee members from a field of eight candidates. Current board member Thea Chase was reelected with 313 votes. Bill Carlson with 305 votes and Ellen Turner with 231 votes are new additions to the council.
Palisade also voted to allow the town to make expenditures accessible by request at Town Hall or on the town website rather than regularly publishing them in a local newspaper.
Fruita City Council
Fruita voters re-elected Mayor Joel Kincaid, who was running unopposed. Kincaid said at a candidate’s forum last month that he was proud of the direction Fruita was taking and he hoped to continue that in his next term.
The voters also elected Heather O’Brien, Ken Kreie and Matthew Breman to the three open City Council seats. There were no other candidates running for council. A total of 2,797 votes were cast.