The city of Fruita saw an unexpected increase in sales and use tax revenue in March, but is planning for reduced revenue for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s sales tax was up nearly 50% in March compared to the same month in 2019. A large portion of the increase came from an unexpected oil and gas payment, Fruita Finance Director Margaret Sell said.
Overall monthly sales and use tax revenue was up more than $115,000 compared to March 2019. Oil and gas tax revenue was nearly $73,000 in 2020 compared to just over $4,000 in 2019.
“The oil and gas industry is so up and down,” Sell said. “We always budget it conservatively. This is not something I expect to recur.”
Tax revenue for retail trade, which covers businesses like grocery stores, hardware stores and liquor stores, was up nearly 50% from around $105,000 in 2019 to more than $156,000 in 2020. Sell said some of that tax revenue was likely driven by some of the uncertainty during business closures and the stay-at-home order in the second half of March.
The city did have some sectors with declining tax revenue in March. Restaurants and fast food were down 8%, utilities were down 22% and lodging was down 63%. Going forward Sell said she anticipates revenues to be lower than the previous year.
“Obviously we anticipate that restaurants and lodging industries will continue to be down,” Sell said. “I think retail trade will go down. We had kind of a surge there in March that I don’t anticipate will continue on the same trend going into April and looking forward into May.”
The city has identified areas to reduce expenses, through reduction in part-time and seasonal employees, canceling the annual fireworks display, reduction in professional development and postponing some capital expenses, according to a presentation prepared for the City Council.
“We’ve tried our best to make them so they don’t have as much impact on the community, but obviously our seasonal parks and public works (employees) are probably going to impact service levels,” Sell said.
The city is looking at a range of projections for its lost revenue in 2020 from city sales tax between 7% and 20%. Outside of the $435,000 in reduced expenditures it could spend, based on those projects, between $540,000 and $1.2 million from its General Fund Balance to make up for the lost revenue. The current General Fund Balance is $8.6 million, according to the city of Fruita.
Since the March sales tax data only includes a portion of the month in which the state had fully implemented its COVID-19 response, Sell said tax data from April will be even more informative and allow the city to refine its projections.
“We’re going to continue to monitor those (tax revenue numbers) and see how they are playing into our projections for revenue losses as we go forward,” Sell said. “We’ll see if we have needs for additional expenditure reductions or if we can relax some of those expenditure reductions.”