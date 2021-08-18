Fruita Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Maple Street at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, responding to a report of a hit and run crash.
Police said they found a Chevrolet Silverado had driven into a parked Dodge Ram, which had in turn hit a Toyota 4Runner.
The driver, a 19-year-old male, was still at the scene, according to Fruita Police Lt. Nick Peck, and was charged with driving under the influence, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, reckless driving and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol.
According to Peck, the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, and the other two vehicles were unoccupied.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday DUI enforcement is ramping up as summer winds down, with additional patrols stationed statewide looking for impaired drivers.
According to a CDOT press release, there have been 133 traffic fatalities involving suspected impaired drivers this year in Colorado, which is 36% of all traffic fatalities.
“We are aware that late summer is a chance for people to enjoy summer activities before fall arrives later in September,” said CSP Chief Col. Matthew Packard, said in the release. “Unfortunately, we see a spike in impaired driving fatal crashes during the summer. These occasions can easily end with a fatal crash due to the careless and entirely preventable decision to drive impaired.”
The late summer DUI enforcement campaign will last from Wednesday to Sept. 6, according to the release.