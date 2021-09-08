With the Bureau of Land Management soon to begin an environmental assessment for a large expansion of trails in the recreation area located off 18 Road, local partners are already at work applying for funding to build the trails themselves.
Mesa County Public Health Trails Coordinator Ross Mittelman recently worked with the city of Fruita to apply for a small grant through Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to fund four weeks of trail building with a Western Colorado Conservation Corps crew.
“This is the beginning of the implementation of this long term 18 Road or North Fruita Desert Master Plan that was done in 2018 with additional support from GOCO,” Mittleman said.
If the city wins the grant — to be announced in December — it will fund the construction of between three and four miles of new trail. The plan calls for around 32 miles of trail construction, including a small amount of rerouted and closed trails.
“Right now we’re basically waiting on that final EA to be completed, which clears the way for actual construction activities,” Mittleman said. “Now we’re in the process of coming up with a comprehensive plan and approach — sizing up these other funding opportunities and grant opportunities.”
In addition to funding, Mittleman said the partners on the project including Mesa County Public Health, Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA), the BLM and Fruita have been discussing how to go about the construction process.
“We began breaking it down, Mesa County Public Health, the BLM, COPMOBA, as far as what’s our best approach for actual construction,” Mittleman said. “Of those 32 miles what percentage should be done by a contractor, what percentage can be done by COPMOBA and other volunteer groups, what percentage can be done by WCCC, what percentage can be done by Mesa County or Grand Valley Trail crew?”
Once the environmental assessment is completed, Mittleman said there will be a rush to build as much trail as possible.
Some of the survey work done in preparation is only valid for a few years.
He said the raptor study in particular has a short two-year lifespan before it has to be redone.
“Once we have this fully completed and the green light from the BLM we’re just going to try to build pulling from as many resources as possible just to get the trails on the ground that people here really want,” Mittleman said.
Mittleman said all the partners want the process to continue to be community driven. The Grand Valley Mountain Bike Film Festival begins next Tuesday, Sept. 14, and some of the funds raised at that event will be used as part of the match for this grant. Mittleman said there will be several opportunities in 2022 for people to participate in trail building events as well.
“There will be volunteer opportunities,” Mittleman said. “COPMOBA is looking for a bunch of work days next year. So we want local citizens to get out there and have the opportunity to actually build themselves.”