Fruita Rec Center gym closed for repairs By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Dec 22, 2022 The gymnasium at the Fruita Recreation Center is fully closed this week as crews work to replace about 5,500 square feet of flooring.According to the city of Fruita, a section of the floor on the east side of the gym received "extensive" water damage and needs to be replaced.Removal of the damaged flooring was scheduled to begin this week, according to the city of Fruita."Staff is currently working on a replacement plan and trying to select a contractor to replace the flooring," the city of Fruita said in an update last week.