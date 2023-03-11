The city of Fruita has received a $600,000 grant to help fund improvements at Reed Park.
According to a press release from Great Outdoors Colorado, the grant is part of GOCO’s Community Impact Program.
“Located at the heart of Fruita, Reed Park is one of the most heavily used parks in the city,” the release stated. “To address many aging amenities that have not been updated since the park’s creation, the City of Fruita plans to revamp the space to better serve the community”
Work to update the park includes a new basketball and multi-sport court, a new skate and bike park, upgrades to the pavilion and a modern playground. The upgrades are expected to be put in place by spring, 2024.
“With GOCO’s generous support we are able to upgrade the park with amenities that will serve the Fruita community for years to come,” said Marc Mancuso, Fruita’s parks and recreation director. “Bringing this destination skate/wheel park to Fruita would not be possible without this funding. Now, Reed Park can more fully serve not only the Fruita community but families throughout the Grand Valley.”
Another local organization, the Colorado West Land Trust, received $87,000 from GOCO’s Planning and Capacity Program to develop a stewardship plan for its conservation easement portfolio.
“With the long-term drought, we are seeing an increased need to partner with landowners to provide stewardship and restoration resources such as wildfire mitigation, riparian and wet meadow habitat improvements, and soil health work,” said Ilana Moir, director of conservation at CWLT. “This grant will help us kick off this work. We will create a robust stewardship and implementation plan that will allow us to partner with landowners and others in a focused way to get the best work done on the ground. We look forward to increasing our stewardship offerings in the months and years to come.”
