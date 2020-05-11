The Fruita Parks and Recreation Department is releasing an online survey seeking public input as it continues to develop its Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan.
“The survey is going to be asking about what our future wants and needs are for parks, health, recreation, open space and trails,” Fruita Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said. “It’s talking about the current level of service and what other sort of park amenities people may want. What sort of recreational programs people may want.”
The survey can be found at www.playlocalsurvey.org/open1 and will be distributed by email and shared through social media.
Nycum said it will help the city determine future priorities for parks and recreation projects. The city has already held a public meeting and met with stakeholders beginning in February.Residents have shared some new projects they would like to see like a dog park and pickleball courts, Nycum said but they want to engage as many people as possible.
“We’re trying to get information on what the community really wants us to focus on and then we can prioritize those projects moving forward,” Nycum said. “The same could be said about our programs. Are we offering the programs the community wants us to offer?”
The city is working with GreenPlay, a Front Range- based recreation management consulting firm, to help develop the plan. Nycum said once it has the input from the community, it will present an outline of the plan.
“We’re in the public information gathering stage,” Nycum said. “We’re trying to get all the qualitative data right now, then we’re going to go back out and share that with our community in July. From that point on, we’ll start drafting the (plan).”
Nycum said he anticipated the plan will be completed around September and then be presented to the City Council in November.