Residents of Fruita are happy with the quality of life and “small town feel” of the city and aren’t in a hurry to bring in marijuana businesses, a new community survey found.
In the survey, which is conducted every four years to gauge community satisfaction with city services, 55% of respondents said they did not want the city to put a question on an upcoming ballot on allowing marijuana businesses in Fruita.
Even among the 45% who said they thought the question should be asked, 9% stated they would not vote for a question permitting the retail sale.
The decision on whether to advance a ballot question on marijuana would lie with the City Council, which has not discussed the survey results.
The council did hear a presentation of the results by ETC Institute, the consultant that performed the statistically valid survey.
“I imagine we’ll probably talk about it, all the survey results, more in depth at future council meetings,” Assistant to the City Manager Shannon Vassen said. “Right now we haven’t had any discussions on that.”
Overall, respondents were happy with city services with 84% rating them as good or excellent. Trash collection and sewer service were the highest rated services, while road conditions and traffic were rated at the bottom.
“Overall I think the results are very good and we’re encouraged by them,” Vassen said. “As with anything, we view the survey as an opportunity to figure out where we can improve and where we really should prioritize resources moving forward.”
Every year, roads tend to be a priority for the city, Vassen said and previous surveys have shown satisfaction with city roads has historically been an issue.
He said this year they are investing in several large road projects, including replacing the Pine Street Bridge.
The city is also looking at how it can better communicate with residents, Vassen said. Although around 60% of survey respondents said they were satisfied with the communication from the city, Vassen said there is room for improvement.
“An area that still rated well, but where we could improve was city communication,” Vassen said. “Six out of 10 survey respondents said they were satisfied with the city’s efforts to keep people informed, but that’s probably one of our lower satisfaction ratings compared to our other core services.”
Outside of city services, the survey also asked several questions on diversity in the city.
More than 80% of respondents said they felt welcome in the city and 72% said they felt the Fruita Police Department treats everyone equally.
However, housing availability was a concern, with 45% saying Fruita does not have affordable and equitable housing options.
“We also asked some diversity, equity and inclusion questions that were new this year that we were really excited to ask and I think those actually fared pretty well,” Vassen said. “So in the future when we do community surveys we’ll be able to compare future results to these results.”
The City Council will use all the results from the survey to help it prioritize policy, Vassen said.
He also said the city appreciated the more than 670 households that responded.