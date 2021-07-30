Today the city of Fruita will host the first of two open houses dedicated to the city’s transportation circulation master plan as well as Fremont Street intersection design.
Today’s open house will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave. A second open house is set for Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Fruita Farmer’s Market in Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St.
In a press release, the city of Fruita said the transportation plan is intended to “recommend priority projects, programs, and policies to improve comfort and connectivity for all modes of travel through Fruita.”
The plan will focus on updates to street classifications based on traffic forecasts and will look to recommend “network maps for active transportation including walkways, bikeways (including on-street projects to connect trail gaps), and fixed-route transit; intersection improvement recommendations, and more.”
The Fremont Street project is considered a key priority in the transportation circulation master plan.
“This project will design an intersection at Fremont Street (18.50 Road) and Hwy 6&50, to be a constructed at a later date. Constructing the Fremont St. Corridor is an important step in relieving congestion along Pine St. and 19 Road,” the city said in a release.
Interested community members are invited to attend for all or part of the open houses to provide feedback or learn more. Those who can’t attend can submit feedback online at fruita.org/circulationplan.