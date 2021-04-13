Peach Street in downtown Fruita will soon be open again.
The street, which is one of two that had been converted to outdoor seating last fall, was reopened last Friday for vehicle traffic and parking.
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said the other outdoor seating location at Mulberry Street will remain in use for outdoor seating and dining for the near future. Bennett said as public health restrictions have loosened with COVID-19 cases falling, the town did not need both locations.
“With the restrictions loosened, we started just walking around and talking to as many of the businesses as we could reach,” Bennett said. “I think by the time we hit 20 or 21, just in that downtown core, there was a clear consensus.”
The consensus took a little while to achieve and that led to compromise.
He said some businesses wanted to keep both locations for outdoor seating, while others wanted both streets open for traffic. Having Mulberry available for seating made sense as a compromise. Peach Street, during normal times, sees more traffic, he said.
“It kind of seemed like a great compromise to get Peach opened, but they (outdoor seating areas) are being used a lot,” Bennett said. “There’s still a lot of need for outdoor seating. There are some capacity restrictions based on spacing within businesses, so that Mulberry seating is getting used very heavily. So we’ll keep that opened for the time being.”
Some of the seating used on Peach Street has been moved to Mulberry Street. Some has been moved to the Civic Center Park stage for additional outdoor seating.
The original intent of the street closures was to help businesses during the pandemic. They opened just prior to a surge in cases in Mesa County and were paid for with CARES Act funding, which was for temporary COVID-19 related expenses.
Bennett said converting a side street, especially Mulberry Street, into a pedestrian space had been talked about even before the pandemic. He said during the fall the spaces had an immediate positive effect on local businesses.
“The pandemic was the perfect opportunity to try it out, especially considering the restrictions,” Bennett said. “We definitely saw and heard from the food-based businesses their sales jumped almost immediately when those seats opened up.”
For now, the Mulberry Street seating is temporary, Bennett said. They will at least keep it as a seating area through the spring, but could stretch into fall if needed.
Going forward, he said the city intends to look into making that a permanent pedestrian area and gather feedback from the community.
However, he said that will be its own process.
“Right now, what’s there is definitely temporary,” Bennett said. “We will try to get it through, for sure, the spring.
“As we were talking to businesses, it seemed like something we may try to get through summer and fall and see where we’re at. If it were to become longer term, that needs to become a much bigger discussion.”