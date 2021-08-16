A redesigned patrol car for the Fruita division of the Colorado State Patrol pays tribute to Americans who died in the nation’s deadliest terrorist attack.
At a car show at Little Salt Wash Park in Fruita on Saturday, the State Patrol unveiled a 2017 Dodge Charger adorned with imagery honoring those lost in 9/11 and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Troopers also believe the images will help the car stand out.
“We’re all patriots here at the Colorado State Patrol. We’re dedicated to our country’s and state’s values, and this shows that,” said Dan Chermok, a state trooper in Fruita and public information officer. “The trooper who drives this is a real stickler about seat belts, so hopefully people remember to click it so they’re not pulled over by this.”
The hood of the car bears an image of first responders and an American flag in the immediate aftermath of the Twin Towers’ collapse.
On the trunk of the car, the names of the 2,996 victims of that attack and the six people who died in the 1993 bombing are arranged to represent the American flag.
Then, on the driver side and passenger side doors, a silhouette of the New York City skyline is backdropped by a waving American flag.
While it was new to the public, people certainly appeared to be fans of the images. Many took photos of it and had people take photos of them with the car.
“This has been in the works for a while; we just recently got it done,” Chermok said. “This is the first time the public has ever seen it. Someone has driven it from Eagle, to a car wash and here. That’s it.”
The images are wraps — essentially big stickers. The patrol’s Fruita division paid Wrap Colorado in Eagle $2,500 for the job. That money came from the public information fund, Chermok said.
“It’s worth it, because it’s eye-catching and passes along the message for safety. It already has turned lots of heads and people will remember it,” Chermok said. “If we can save one life by using this as a reminder to wear seat belts, then it’s a great thing.”