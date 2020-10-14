For his work not only identifying drunk drivers, but educating fellow law enforcement and the community on the issue, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Ben Carnes received recognition from state officials this week.
Along with other “law enforcement champions” across the state, Carnes was awarded for his “outstanding individual dedication to impaired driving enforcement.”
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years and have always enjoyed working traffic because of how many people are killed and injured in crashes,” Carnes said. “Doing what I can to prevent those is one of the most important things as a law enforcement officer to be involved in.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognize law enforcement officers and CSP troopers as law enforcement champions every year. The awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increase the use of seat belts and reduce speeding in the state. Carnes said he’s received multiple honors from MADD over the years.
CSP Troop 4A Captain Matt Ozanic said he nominated Carnes for the award about six months ago.
“It’s his activity,” Ozanic said of what made Carnes stand out. “Enforcement efforts are part of it — he’s out there noticing impaired drivers and recognizing the signs, but it goes beyond that.”
Ozanic said Carnes is as active in the classroom as he is behind the wheel. He teaches at the academy and the post academy in Grand Junction.
“He helps out in classes in schools educating teens,” Ozanic said. “The District Attorney’s Office also consistently calls on him as an expert witness. It goes beyond that he’s passionate. It’s about saving lives.”
Carnes looks through the Mesa County Coroner’s Office reports every year to see crashes kill more people than anything else.
“I’ve been on tactical teams, I’ve done a lot of different things in law enforcement. What I keep coming back to is crashes,” he explained. “One of the reasons for that is I see how individuals and entire families are devastated by a single crash.”
Drunk drivers put everybody on the road — old, young, newlyweds, or whoever — at risk.
“People who have no involvement with this individual except they happen to be driving near them and I don’t know how many cars I’ve towed from the side of a building,” Carnes said. “It’s trying to prevent things like that before they happen.”
Colorado officers and state troopers were named law enforcement champions by demonstrating efforts in DUI patrols or seat belt campaigns during established enforcement periods throughout the year. They could also demonstrate advanced training, drug recognition expert activity, high visibility enforcement tactics, community engagement or related activities.
“We are grateful to the brave men and women in law enforcement who keep our roads and communities safe, even during ever-changing circumstances like a global pandemic and unprecedented wildfires,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the press release. “At CDOT, we are committed to taking a holistic approach to the safety of our system — and part of that is recognizing the service of public safety officials, as well as our responsibility to do whatever we can to keep them safe on the job.”
Fatalities from suspected drunk and drugged driving are actually up 15% through Aug. 31, according to CDOT data.
“So many people will never know the debt that they owe to our law enforcement heroes. Every time they stop a drunk or drugged driver, they potentially save a life,” MADD Colorado State Executive Director Fran Lanzer said in the press release. “We’re fortunate to have so many dedicated men and women protecting our communities.”