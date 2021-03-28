The city of Fruita will be sending out a community survey next month, which will include a question on whether residents would like the opportunity to vote on allowing cannabis businesses to operate within the city.
Assistant to the City Manager Shannon Vassen said the community survey is done every four years in Fruita.
Its primary goal is to determine how happy residents are with the services the city provides, but typically also includes some additional questions as well.
“Usually (the survey is) where we kind of gauge overall satisfaction with city services, our programming, how people feel about public safety, the quality of our infrastructure, parks, basically all of our core services,” Vassen said. “Every time we also include some questions that are more pressing issues within the community.”
Four years ago the city asked additional questions around health care, Vassen said. This year, with the city of Grand Junction voting on whether to allow cannabis businesses, Fruita decided to revisit the issue with its residents.
“In our survey we’re going to ask how residents feel about putting a question to permit the retail sale of cannabis in Fruita on the ballot,” Vassen said. “Our city council talked about it at a workshop meeting a few months ago and they said they just wanted to leave it up to our residents and how they feel.”
Fruita residents voted in 2014 to ban marijuana related businesses, including retail sales. Vassen said this survey will help determine if voters want to revisit the issue.
“So this question is just asking, should the city of Fruita put it on a ballot in an upcoming year and second, if it were on a ballot, how would you vote for it,” Vassen said.
In addition to the marijuana question, Vassen said residents will be asked questions regarding diversity and inclusion.
The main focus of the survey is still on the city’s core services. Vassen said the results are helpful for the city as it looks at where to focus its attention over the next four years.
The city has contracted with ETC Institute to conduct the survey. It will be sent to all Fruita households, Vassen said, and responses are confidential and anonymous. He said they have had good responses to the survey in the past and encouraged all residents to fill one out. They will be available both in print and online.
“The survey will be available throughout the month of April and citizens can return it to ETC probably through the first week of May,” Vassen said.