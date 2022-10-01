092822 Fruita FFA .jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

From left to right: Fruita Monument High School Future Farmers of America members Taylor Schacht, Jonathan Surber, Logan Alford, Addison Wilke; Fruita Thrift Store President Nancy Beavers; and Fruita FFA members Porter Briscoe, Reina Roberts, Ryer Roberts, Ayla Mills and Symantha Garcia. Beavers presented a $10,000 check to the club, allowing 10 students and two advisors to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 26-29.

 Submitted by McKenna Young

Thanks to a donation from the Fruita Thrift Shop, Fruita Monument High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) club will be well-represented in Indianapolis later this month.

At the State FFA Convention this summer, Fruita’s Ryer Roberts earned the state championship in the job interview competition, showing off his interview intelligence and charisma to a panel of judges and professionals in the agricultural industry. The win punched his ticket for the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 26-29.