From left to right: Fruita Monument High School Future Farmers of America members Taylor Schacht, Jonathan Surber, Logan Alford, Addison Wilke; Fruita Thrift Store President Nancy Beavers; and Fruita FFA members Porter Briscoe, Reina Roberts, Ryer Roberts, Ayla Mills and Symantha Garcia. Beavers presented a $10,000 check to the club, allowing 10 students and two advisors to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 26-29.
Thanks to a donation from the Fruita Thrift Shop, Fruita Monument High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) club will be well-represented in Indianapolis later this month.
At the State FFA Convention this summer, Fruita’s Ryer Roberts earned the state championship in the job interview competition, showing off his interview intelligence and charisma to a panel of judges and professionals in the agricultural industry. The win punched his ticket for the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 26-29.
“It’s a very surreal experience,” Ryer said. “Qualifying for nationals is really big to me and, if I’m being honest, it really hasn’t sunk in yet.”
McKenna Young, the Fruita FFA chapter adviser, applied to an FFA panel to bring others on the trip to support Ryer. The panel informed Young that the Fruita FFA chapter could bring along 11 other people to support Ryer in Indianapolis.
“Ryer is the only one that will be competing at nationals,” Young said. “Everyone else will be going for leadership workshops, keynote speakers, industry tours, where they can experience agriculture on the national level and not just here in the county.”
However, with each passing year, despite an annual increase in members, Fruita’s FFA chapter requires more donations to continue its mission of fostering a love of agriculture in kids.
After she broke down the numbers for a hotel, transportation and activities for 12 people, Young realized that the chapter would need to raise about $10,000 to send a group to support Ryer and soak in their own experiences.
Ryer and his sister, fellow Fruita FFA member Reina Roberts, had already formed a connection with Fruita Thrift Shop President Nancy Beavers in securing a donation last year. That’s why they decided to once again seek the nonprofit organization’s help in making the Indianapolis trip possible for the entire group.
Ryer said he and his sister were motivated to make the trip “cost-friendly” for everyone involved.
“We went to the Fruita Thrift Shop and talked to all their members like their president, and we had a flier we handed them with a rough layout of costs and everything we needed,” Reina said. “We basically talked to them about what’s happening in our community and what we’re doing to fundraise, and we had a good conversation about how we can help and how we’re trying to benefit ag in our community.”
Swayed by the Roberts’ passion, Beavers and the thrift shop’s board of directors, officers and trustees unanimously approved a $10,000 donation to Fruita’s FFA club to go toward the National FFA Convention trip.
“What nice kids, oh my gosh,” Beavers said. “(Ryer’s) very well-versed on the FFA and what their cause is and what they’re hoping to accomplish in getting other students involved in the organization. To me, it’s the ranchers and farmers who feed this country. I and the other board members just feel compelled to help these kids.”
Beavers said that the shop donates all of its proceeds to the community, valley or “anyone who needs it.”
“For a little store, we do a whole lot for the valley,” Beavers said.
Thanks to the donation, while Ryer will be competing for the job interviewing national championship, other members of the Fruita FFA club will be learning about leadership.
Ryer attended the National FFA Convention last year, not to compete but to soak in lessons in leadership and network with agriculture professionals. He knows from experience the value of what his fellow club members will take away from their Indianapolis visit.
“Because I got to see it last year, I kind of got the gist of everything,” Ryer said. “I’m super excited to dive more into the leadership workshops and leadership development events that we go through at the national convention. I’m really excited to immerse myself into these activities and events because it’ll give me the opportunity to grow a little bit more. I don’t necessarily have to focus on the fun side of nationals. I can focus on the leadership side because I got to experience the fun side.”
His sister and friends will be able to focus on the fun side, though, and they have the Fruita Thrift Shop to thank for making it possible.
“I’m very thankful for the Fruita Thrift Shop because, without them, we wouldn’t have been able to have this happen,” Reina said. “Most of our kids are trying to save money and do things bigger and better. Through this donation, we’re allowed to go to nationals and get more people in the chapter to let them know how good the experience is. You get to meet a bunch of new people with the leadership workshops. It’s a really great experience for people.”