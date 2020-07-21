The City of Fruita’s Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails (PHROST) Master Plan is taking its next step forward with a community open house on Thursday where members of the public can review the work done so far in the planning process.
Over the last several months the Parks and Recreation Department has contracted with consultant group Greenplay, LLC to gather information on the parks system, as well as community feedback on the types of parks and amenities they value. That work will be developed by Greenplay into the PHROST Master Plan, which will spell out the department’s priorities and goals for the next ten years.
“This is kind of the gut check from the community right now to say this is what we heard,” Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said. “We want to make sure this is accurate. Then we’ll take all this information and the consultants will start to develop the master plan.”
The open house will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday at the Fruita Community Center and will be a “Drop-in” style event with no planned presentations. Attendees can move through the open house to learn about the information that has been gathered during the process and the recommendations. There will also be comment cards available for further feedback. Nycum said this style was chosen to encourage social distancing and compliance with public health guidelines. Masks will be required.
The information was gathered by Greenplay through public meetings, stakeholder meetings and a community survey, which received more than 900 responses. Nycum said the results have shown areas where the city could improve, as well as where it is currently doing a good job.
“It kind of shows and plots out some of the things the community wants that we’re not providing, such as shade structures and certain recreation programs and activities and parking at facilities,” Nycum said. “It also talks about the things where we’re meeting the mark and we’re doing a good job. The recreation center came back with pretty high ratings and people were pretty favorable about the amenities and programs in it.”
This Master Plan differs from some in the past by including a public health aspect in it. Nycum said the public gave clear direction that accessing the outdoors was a critical park in promoting a healthy lifestyle for Fruita residents.
“The community came back and said they’d like to see us increase access to natural environments, increase the opportunity for physical activity, whereas some other social healthy things like reducing gambling wasn’t as important,” Nycum said.
Nycum said the planning process has already touched many different user groups within the community. He said it took extra care to engage with the youth community in Fruita.
“We also did a community youth activities and nutrition survey, which we specifically reached out to our youth community to really kind of hone in on what they want as well,” Nycum said. “That was pretty important to us, to really understand what our youth want because we see them as the building blocks of our community.”
Following the open house Greenplay will work on finalizing a draft of the PHROST Master Plan by September or early October, Nycum said. It will then go to the City Council for approval later in the fall.