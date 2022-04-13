A proposal to increase the number of short-term rentals allowed in the downtown area of Fruita from 50 to 65 was passed by City Council 5-1.
In 2021, Fruita set a limit of 50 short-term rentals allowed in the “triangle” area bordered by U.S. 6&50, Pine Street and Ottley Avenue.
Accessory Dwelling Units and owner-occupied residences were exempt.
City Council was supposed to determine an increase or elimination of the restriction by April 1, 2022.
Currently there are 70 active and permitted short-term rentals, including 50 within the triangle, six owner-occupied/ADUs and 14 outside the triangle, according to Fruita Community Development Director Dan Caris.
Tila Duhaime, a short-term rental property owner who lives in Boulder, said based on her experiences in Boulder, Fruita is not wrong to phase in the short- term rentals.
Duhaime encouraged the council to “be bold” and embrace Fruita’s tourism future.
“I’m talking to you tonight as a tourist who became a community member,” Duhaime said.
Duhaime said she and her husband would not have thought of buying a building in Fruita if the possibility of turning it into a short-term rental did not exist.
“It has opened our eyes to a corner of Colorado we did not know existed, and I think a lot of people that we know from the Front Range over here think of Fruita and Grand Junction as basically fly-over territory on their way to Moab, and Grand Junction I might agree with, but Fruita is such a gem. We didn’t know about it until a few years ago,” Duhaime said.
Council Member Heather O’Brien said the things Duhaime described making Fruita attractive are the same things that are at risk if too many residences are converted into short-term rentals.
O’Brien said she wants to vote with the best interests of the people who already live in Fruita in mind, and is against raising the number of short-term rentals.
“There’s that neighborhood feel that I’ve talked about a lot, and that’s probably my biggest thing,” O’Brien said. “But there were some other things I heard tonight like ‘tourism is here to stay.’ Yeah, it is, it totally is, and that’s much of the role of this council is to try to figure out that balance that tourism with our citizens, and our comp plan talks about citizens first and tourism second.”
Council Member Karen Leonhart said she is also worried about losing the community feel in downtown Fruita if there are too many short-term rentals.
“People want to buy a place here and they can’t do it,” Leonhart said. “I mean, we can’t stop people with cash coming in and buying that stuff. There’s no way to do that. But if we can somehow protect that triangle piece, because that’s really where most of the affordable housing is, then I think we owe that to the community members.”
City Manager Mike Bennett said Fruita, as it stands, is way below what experts recommend as best practices for short-term rentals, and noted the cap of 50 was not based on any science.
Bennett said he didn’t think increasing from 50 to 65 short-term rentals would make a huge difference, and it’s hard to pinpoint where the “magic” number of short-term rentals is.
“We often like to deliver golden plates of perfect information for you to make a decision on and we can’t for this one, I’ll admit it,” Bennett said.
Council Member Matthew Breman, the lone vote against the ordinance, said he supports the rights of property owners to turn their properties into short-term rentals.
Council Member Lori Buck expressed concerns about Fruita turning into Vail or a similar town if short-term rentals get out of control.
“I feel like the zoning and residential is for residences and long-term residents,” Council Member Ken Kreie said. “When people switch and turn it into a business, they’re not being treated like a business by the taxing. They’re still paying residential property tax, they’re not paying commercial property tax.”
Kreie said he feels it’s OK for council to regulate properties when they are being used outside their intended scope.
“I don’t think we ever anticipated someone would turn their house into a hotel inside a residential zone,” Kreie said.
Kreie said capping the number of short-term rentals isn’t shutting down the entire market, just spreading them out a little bit.
Kristy Driver of Visit Fruita Vacation Rentals said short-term rentals don’t negatively impact the long-term rental market. Rather, Driver said, real estate prices determine long-term rental costs.
“They’re easy to link together but they are not associated with affordable housing,” Driver said.
In his presentation, Caris said city staff has determined short-term rentals do play a role in long-term rental costs.
“It’s our belief that long-term rentals is something that’s affected by short- term rentals, but it’s not the sole contributor,” Caris said.
Davis also said Fruita is at risk of losing tourism dollars if it continues to limit short-term rentals.
The current and proposed limitations are arbitrary, Davis said, although they don’t represent a problem right now.
“It’s something that everyone is trying to figure out,” Council Member Kyle Harvey said, noting there are no easy answers with short-term rentals and affordable housing. Harvey said he hopes the issue gets more dialogue moving forward.