A crowd gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Fruita on Wednesday to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day, which is celebrated on March 29 each year.
“This celebration gets better every year,” Doug VanHouten, a deacon for St. Joseph Catholic Church and Vietnam veteran, said. “I don’t know if it’s because we’re getting older and wiser.”
The memorial park was inspired by two locals who served in Vietnam. Tom Doody flew more than 200 missions in Vietnam.
He died when his helicopter was shot down during a mission in Laos in 1971.
Marshall Davis survived the war, but died in a helicopter crash in bad weather in Oregon in 1986.
“They lived and died their dream,” Tom’s brother Jim Doody, one of the memorial park’s organizers and the emcee for Wednesday’s event, said.
Patrick Hull, the associate director for the Veterans Administration in Western Colorado and who served in the Army reserves, was the keynote speaker.
“Each year Vietnam Veterans Day brings people together to honor veterans and their families and loved ones,” Hull said.
Hull described attending a memorial event at the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial, also known as “The Wall,” in Washington D.C., and said the Vietnam War was one of the most painful chapters of American history because of how returning soldiers were treated.
Hull also talked about resources available to veterans through the Veterans Administration system such as treatment for Agent Orange and counseling.
At the event, a “missing man table,” which is meant to remind people of fallen soldiers, was set up close at hand.
“This ritual display was developed during the Vietnam war by Vietnam veterans for Vietnam veterans,” said Gary Parrott, commander of the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Parrott described the symbolism of different parts of the table such as the table being set for six to represent the different branches of the military and civilians.
The ceremony at the park was the sixth annual Vietnam Veterans Day event to be held in Fruita.
“On behalf of a grateful nation, and all of the Department of Veterans Affairs, let me say to America’s seven million Vietnam veterans, welcome home,” U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said in a video commemorating Vietnam Veterans Day. He ended with “Welcome home, and thank you.”