“The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”
Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Strategic Operations and Organizational Development Director David Callahan invoked the words of Army General Douglas MacArthur during his address Friday.
Deacon Doug VanHouten, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, quoted an author during his invocation, this time the words of G.K. Chesterton: “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
The Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning, with many former military servicemembers in attendance for the festivities; festivities that included multiple speakers, musical performances and a flyover by two jets from the 120th Fighter Squadron of the Colorado Air National Guard.
The ceremony began with the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard presenting the nation's colors to the stage. Then local military veteran Travis Long's wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Victoria and Selah, sang a cappella renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America”, with their son, Taylor, leading those in attendance in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Later in the ceremony, Victoria performed an acoustic guitar rendition of Lee Greenwood's “God Bless the U.S.A.”
“What a beautiful sight we have here at the Vietnam War Memorial Park to celebrate such a day,” Callahan said during his address. “I'd like to thank all of those among us who, despite the risk and sacrifice, raised their hand to serve and defend this beautiful country; our veterans, active-duty servicemembers, guardsmen and reserves, your services help keep our citizens safe and free.”
VanHouten then delved into the origins of Veterans Day, dating back to 1918. The ceremony began at 11:11 a.m. on the dot as a reference to the occasion.
“It came to be to remember those veterans who paid the ultimate price for democracy during World War I,” VanHouten said. “It was originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the signing of the agreement that ended World War I, which was done on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour. It eventually evolved into what we know today as Veterans Day, a day that celebrates all veterans of all branches of our military, both living and deceased.”
Veterans Affairs (VA) Western Colorado Health Care System Executive Director Richard Salgueiro was the ceremony's keynote speaker.
“On this day, we gather to honor your service and your sacrifices. This is your day and it's an honor for me to be able to spend it with you,” Salgueiro said to the veterans in attendance.
“This is a day to reflect on the character of who we are as a people and to honor those who have served. Veterans Day is about remembering and recognizing the service, the sacrifices, the selflessness of our nation's veterans and their families. By fighting our nation's wars and defending us, all veterans have protected our way of life and the freedom we all enjoy to speak without fear, to vote as we see fit and to gather as we do today. We owe them a debt of gratitude for the burdens they've worn and continue to bear.”
Salgueiro then stated that the Western Colorado VA is going to further its obligation to care for the region's veterans.
“Whenever someone signs up to serve our country in the military, our nation makes them a simple promise: if you take care of us, we'll take care of you. If you fight for us, we will fight for you. If you serve us, we will serve you when you come home,” Salgueiro said.
“Today, we recommit ourselves to upholding that promise and all the principles of democracy for which veterans have fought and died to defend. This is our most sacred responsibility as Americans on this Veterans Day and every day.”