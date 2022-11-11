David Callahan acknowledges veterans in attendance at a Veterans Day celebration at the Fruita War Memorial Friday, November 11, 2022.

“The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”

111022-Veterans 8-CPT

Veterans Day ceremony at the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita Friday morning.
111022-Veterans 6-CPT

The Rocky Mountain Scots at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita Friday morning.