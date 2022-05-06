As a sophomore at Fruita Monument High School, Keeley Clark knew she wanted a career in the medical field in her future, but she had exhausted all possible local opportunities for someone her age.
She had taken all relevant courses and volunteered at St. Mary’s Medical Center, but she wanted a deeper look at the field to determine what specific jobs in medicine interested her.
Her solution was to start the Fruita Monument Mission Abroad Club, dedicated to providing a more in-depth medical experience for interested students leading up to international trips to learn how other nations — including nations with fewer medical resources — go about their care.
The COVID-19 pandemic ultimately postponed any plans for a trip, but Clark, now a senior, said the club has grown exponentially in the past few years, and a major trip is just around the corner.
Clark and fellow Fruita senior Hailey Cox gave a presentation of the club to the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School, detailing the club’s mission and its impending trip to Peru later this month.
“I just loved science and loved the medical field, but had no other way to really get into the dirt and grit of the medical field to make sure that was something I wanted to do, so that’s where the idea of this club came from,” Clark said.
Cox said she and Clark were studying for an AP biology exam at Starbucks one day during their sophomore year when Clark approached her with her idea for the Mission Abroad Club, the first of its kind in District 51. Cox was immediately invigorated by the idea.
“A lot of (members) talked about how important it was to decide where they want to go in the medical field before you spend so much time and so much money to go to medical school not knowing exactly what you want to do or if you want to join the medical field,” Cox said. “Now, I know that I want to go into pediatric orthopedics. That’s one of the main things I love about this club: that immersion.”
The club meets once a month at either Western Colorado Community College or one of the local hospitals or health clinics. At these meetings, they learn from doctors, physician’s assistants, nurses, specialists, people with technical degrees, and anyone else with medical insight to share. Skills that Mission Abroad members learn include casting, sutures, ventilation and intubation, injections, ultrasounds, diagnostic procedures, CPR and first aid.
Because of this immersion, Clark discovered which specific portion of the medical field that she wants to focus on after high school.
“One of my favorite memories from the past couple years is that I got to perform a live ultrasound and it really solidified my love and drive to want to become an OB/GYN (obstetrics and gynecology), which makes it that much more special to work toward that goal because I know for sure that that’s something that I love,” she said.
On May 30, the club — comprised of 12 Fruita students with three chaperones — will fly to Cusco, Peru, where it will spend two weeks earning experience in hospitals and providing community outreach. The organization ProjectsAbroad is assisting the club in their trip, providing host families in Cusco, buses to hospitals and outreach campsites, and supplies.
The club will visit Machu Picchu on a weekend excursion, as well, allowing for cultural immersion to go along with medical immersion.
“It’s a really cool opportunity to be able to immerse our students in all the different roads you can take in the medical field because there are many of them, and learn a whole bunch of different specialties to know what direction they want to guide their futures with,” Clark said.
Clark and Cox are set to graduate soon, but plans are already in place for the club’s leadership moving forward, and the Mission Abroad Club might even reach out to students at other local high schools to encourage them to start similar clubs at their own schools.
Additionally, Clark is going to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder, and she hopes to create and lead a similar program focusing on medical fields and travel there, as well.