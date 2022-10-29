First United Methodist Church in Grand Junction is hosting its annual FUMC Fall Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Attendance is free for adults and kids, all of whom are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
“It’s the biggest event we do for the community,” said Jeannie Lewis, the church’s director of connectional ministries. “We currently have 453 families on Facebook that are either interested or going, so it’s very popular. ... We have kids that have come for four, five years, and they come every year and we see them and know them. It’s just a neat way to get to know the community.”
The festival will feature inflatable bump ‘n’ jumps for toddlers and younger kids, as well as other activities for kids like bean bag tossing, Halloween bingo, face painting, cookie decorating and a cupcake walk for a chance to win cupcakes.
A hay ride on a trailer that takes riders down White Avenue and around the neighborhood surrounding the church will also be an option for attendees, as well as a haunted bus, in which volunteers decorated the inside of the church’s bus for festivalgoers to walk through. Kids who take the hay ride receive a free bandana from FUMC, a gift Lewis said past young attendees have enjoyed.
FUMC will serve free hot dogs, drinks, chips and popcorn at the festival.
“It’s an intergenerational event,” Lewis said. “Some of our volunteers are late 90s and they’re coming to help, so it’s kind of neat to have people of all different generations coming together to have fun.”
Because the church is located at 522 White Ave., the road will be closed during the festival. Lewis encourages those who plan to attend to park at neighboring streets or the Mesa County Library.