Michael Marincic, left, and Steven Crawley, celebrate their wins at the Special Olympics held at Colorado Mesa University in this file photo from 2021.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The Colorado Special Olympics summer games are back after two years of being canceled or scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festivities kick off today with athlete registration at Escalante Hall on the Colorado Mesa University campus from 3 p.m. -5 p.m., then dinner at the plaza tent from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

The much-anticipated Opening Ceremony is at Suplizio Field at 7:30 p.m. and the competitions begin Saturday at Colorado Mesa University.

Volunteer registration is from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Stocker Stadium and 7 a.m.-8 a.m. at sport specific venues.

Saturday’s schedule

Coaches and athletes who are not staying overnight in dorms can also register on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. — 8:30 a.m. at sport specific venues.

The first day of games includes soccer, which starts with an All Stars Skills Challenge at 9 a.m. and ends just before noon. After a lunch break, medal rounds begin at 1 p.m. and end just before 2 p.m.

Powerlifting also begins Saturday with the athlete weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. After meetings and event previews, the squat competition begins at 11 a.m. Then, the bench competition begins at 12:30. The final competition of the day is the deadlift, which starts at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the athletic field events will be going on at Stocker Stadium. The softball throw begins for females at 11:15 a.m. and ends at noon, while the male softball throw runs from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. The tennis ball throw starts at 10:45 a.m. for females and 2 p.m. for males. The female shot put competition begins at 11:30 a.m. and the male competition starts at 12:30 p.m. Also at Stocker, track events range from assisted races to unassisted races and will go from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The traditional swimming events begin at 9 a.m. at the El Pomar Natatorium.

Running concurrently with the competitions are the Olympic Town from 1 p.m.- 8 p.m.outside of the University Center (UC) and Healthy Athletes screenings from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. in Dominguez Hall and outside of the (UC).

The fun continues after the competitions with a coach and athlete dinner from 5 p.m.-7p.m., a family reception at the Bookcliff Cafe from 7:30 p.m.-9p.m. and a tropical themed victory celebration at the plaza tent from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday? Funday!

Competitions continue Sunday from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. with medal rounds for events such as soccer continuing.

Athletes will also compete in the high jump (8:30 a.m. start time), the standing long jump (10 a.m. start time for females, 11:30 a.m. start time for males), and the running long jump (10:45 a.m. for females, 11:30 a.m. for males.) Track events also run from 7:30 a.m.-1:20 p.m.

While those events unfold, the individual swimming skills competitions begin at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Park Pool.

For a detailed list of events, visit specialolympicsco.org/event/statesummergames.