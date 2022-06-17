The Colorado Special Olympics summer games are back after two years of being canceled or scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festivities kick off today with athlete registration at Escalante Hall on the Colorado Mesa University campus from 3 p.m. -5 p.m., then dinner at the plaza tent from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
The much-anticipated Opening Ceremony is at Suplizio Field at 7:30 p.m. and the competitions begin Saturday at Colorado Mesa University.
Volunteer registration is from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Stocker Stadium and 7 a.m.-8 a.m. at sport specific venues.
Saturday’s schedule
Coaches and athletes who are not staying overnight in dorms can also register on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. — 8:30 a.m. at sport specific venues.
The first day of games includes soccer, which starts with an All Stars Skills Challenge at 9 a.m. and ends just before noon. After a lunch break, medal rounds begin at 1 p.m. and end just before 2 p.m.
Powerlifting also begins Saturday with the athlete weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. After meetings and event previews, the squat competition begins at 11 a.m. Then, the bench competition begins at 12:30. The final competition of the day is the deadlift, which starts at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, the athletic field events will be going on at Stocker Stadium. The softball throw begins for females at 11:15 a.m. and ends at noon, while the male softball throw runs from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. The tennis ball throw starts at 10:45 a.m. for females and 2 p.m. for males. The female shot put competition begins at 11:30 a.m. and the male competition starts at 12:30 p.m. Also at Stocker, track events range from assisted races to unassisted races and will go from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The traditional swimming events begin at 9 a.m. at the El Pomar Natatorium.
Running concurrently with the competitions are the Olympic Town from 1 p.m.- 8 p.m.outside of the University Center (UC) and Healthy Athletes screenings from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. in Dominguez Hall and outside of the (UC).
The fun continues after the competitions with a coach and athlete dinner from 5 p.m.-7p.m., a family reception at the Bookcliff Cafe from 7:30 p.m.-9p.m. and a tropical themed victory celebration at the plaza tent from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday? Funday!
Competitions continue Sunday from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. with medal rounds for events such as soccer continuing.
Athletes will also compete in the high jump (8:30 a.m. start time), the standing long jump (10 a.m. start time for females, 11:30 a.m. start time for males), and the running long jump (10:45 a.m. for females, 11:30 a.m. for males.) Track events also run from 7:30 a.m.-1:20 p.m.
While those events unfold, the individual swimming skills competitions begin at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Park Pool.
For a detailed list of events, visit specialolympicsco.org/event/statesummergames.