With restaurants either closing or limiting service and food banks busier than ever, community leaders have seen an opportunity to help restaurants and nonprofit organizations at the same time.
Through funding from organizations such as Bray Property Management, Xcel Energy, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and others, the Western Colorado Community Foundation created the Caring For Our Home Community fund. The fund grants money to six different restaurants to prepare meals for 10 nonprofit organizations in the Grand Valley.
The fund has already raised $20,000.
“We’ve seen a very challenging time for restaurants and nonprofits in different ways,” said WCCF Program Associate Jody Valente. “Restaurants are seeing 70% reduction in customers. This initiative is working to support those restaurants and get more money to them while also supporting our nonprofits that typically feed people and provide meals that are seeing double or triple an increase in need on their end.”
The fund has six restaurant partners: Rockslide Brewery, Cafe Sol, 357 Bar & Grill, Be Sweet Café and Bakeshop, Rib City Grill, and Pufferbelly Station. The funds don’t provide a profit boost, but they do help maintain employment while helping those in need.
“It’s not really a profit for the business, per se, but the way the situation is, we just want to keep our staff employed,” said Rockslide General Manager Brian Oliver. “Basically, for the nonprofit reach, us and other restaurants are working to provide a good quality meal, something better than a PB&J sandwich, and going out to people who are hungry.”
Most of the meals distributed by Rockslide so far have been by takeout. When deliveries need to be made, Oliver handles it himself.
This week, the initiative will be kicked into the next gear. The restaurants will receive a total of $15,000, good enough to provide 1,500 meals for each of the 10 partnering nonprofit organizations: Community Food Bank, Doors 2 Success, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, HomewardBound, The Joseph Center, The House, Meals on Wheels, Riverside Education Center, SummitWest Care and the Clifton Christian Church Food and Pantry.
“From our perspective, this is a great win-win situation, in that as we serve the homeless clientele, a meal comes to us pre-prepared and it’s quality food that would normally be out of reach for most of our guests, and at the same time, a restaurant is getting money to keep their people employed and keep their business operations moving,” said HomewardBound Executive Director Greg Moore. “A donation basically has a double impact. It goes directly to the restaurant, they prepare the meal, the meal comes here and people get fed. It doubles up the effectiveness of those funds.”
A growing number of people are relying on nonprofit organizations for food. Organizations like HomewardBound are used to meeting the needs of the hungry, but with this fund, they have more resources than ever to rise to the challenge of those growing numbers.
“We’re serving more meals now than we ever have,” Moore said. “I don’t know if we’re spending less on food, but we’ve certainly been able to better meet the current demands. This will really help fill the needs we anticipate for feeding homeless individuals.”
Individuals and businesses may donate to the fund through the WCCF. More donations could lead to a growing list of participating restaurants and shelters.
“We’re really looking to grow the fund,” Valente said. “Any community member or business that’s interested in participating in this, we would love to grow the fund because we know there will be more needs in the coming months.”