The end-of-year giving season is in full swing, and you’re probably hearing a lot of appeals from nonprofits to help fund their community projects.
There are so many crucial needs in our area, all of which are eminently deserving of your support.
In a perfect world, we would be able to help with all the causes, but in the real world, you’ll need to make choices about where to contribute in a way that aligns with your ideals, priorities and your hopes for the future.
I’d like to make a case for the importance of getting Western Slope kids into outdoor educational and recreational programs as a long-term solution for many of the issues facing our youth and our community at large.
What impact does an early introduction to the outdoors have on who a child will become as an adult, and how are they affected physically, mentally, emotionally—and even morally as they grow up?
As it turns out, we can directly connect childhood exposure to outdoor activities with positive long-term outcomes.
Physical Fitness
It’s no secret that children are frequently neglecting more physical, outdoor forms of play in favor of the digital world — reducing kids’ screen time is often a major struggle for parents. Computers, mobile devices and video games are passive forms of entertainment, and they don’t call for physical coordination, strength, endurance, or any of the other attributes necessary for a healthy body.
Outdoor play, on the other hand, promotes all these things and is a natural method of encouraging physical activity in young people.
A 2015 metanalysis of studies on the effects of time spent outdoors on children found, “outdoor time is positively related to physical activity and negatively related to sedentary behavior in children aged 3–12 years.” The more outdoor time children have, the more physical activity they take part in and, conversely, the less sedentary behavior they display.
ResiliencyMany people spend time outdoors because it brings them a sense of happiness and well-being. If adults who have grown accustomed to the ways of the modern world still need to get away to nature every now and then to stay happy, surely children must benefit from these quieter natural spaces as well.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, a 2018 study showed that the more time children spend in nature and the greater sense of connection they personally feel with nature, the less likely they are to experience psychosomatic symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, headache, stomach ache, back ache and other physical afflictions.
The benefits start with as few as 30 minutes of outdoor activity per week.
As we consider ways to address the increasing prevalence of mental health challenges in young people, including a disproportionately high suicide rate in our area, outdoor activities can play a crucial role in building resiliency and promoting mental well-being in our youth.
StewardshipPhysical activity, cognitive development, emotional well-being — these things are relatively easy to quantify in research.
But what about something like the desire to preserve our natural areas, or an understanding of the importance of good stewardship practices for our public lands?
Can we quantify these outcomes?
Though it’s more difficult to show a correlation between time spent outdoors during childhood and an individual’s likelihood to become a good environmental steward, it has been shown that the amount of time outdoors has a direct correlation with a child’s feelings of connection with nature.
This sense of connection with the natural world then has a direct influence on behaviors related to environmental stewardship in children such as, “conserving water, turning out lights, recycling, talking about the environment and picking up litter.”
The more time younger generations spend in the outdoors, the greater sense of connection they’ll feel with nature, and the more likely they will become involved with environmental stewardship and preservation.
As you consider how to distribute your donations, know that organizations providing local kids with outdoor science education and recreational field trips directly contribute to their physical and mental well-being.
You’ll also be helping raise a generation that will value our natural environment and ensure the preservation of public lands for years to come.
Friends of Youth and Nature (FOYAN) is a nonprofit organization that promotes opportunities for youth and families to go outside, experience outdoor activities and explore nature.
To contribute through Colorado Gives Day and multiply the impact of your donation, please visit https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/friendsofyouthandnature