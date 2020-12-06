The library at Clifton Elementary School is lagging behind other similar educational spots for kids in the Grand Valley.
Some of the shelves require duct tape to be held together. Some of the books are falling apart, with the cover sliding off or pages falling out. Technology isn’t as readily available for Clifton kids as students in other area schools.
Academy Mortgage of Western Colorado, along with District 51, hope to change that by next spring.
The mortgage lender has committed to donating close to $20,000, with the first $10,000 coming from the lender’s two branches on First Street and 25 Road and the second $10,000 coming from the corporate level.
“Thinking back to my elementary days, those were a long time ago, we didn’t have all the computers and the tablets and everything,” said senior mortgage lender Kevin Cordova. “We had to use the books and the cardboard boxes. I remember how to locate the specific box for the book you were looking for. The current setup that they have would be sufficient for us back then, maybe.”
Given the changes to education, however, Cordova wants to bring the library up to the speed needed to help the children learning there.
“With an upgrade to their technology, they’ll be able to go and do their research projects, be able to learn things on a whole new level, things that most other kids here in Junction or bigger cities have the ability and capacity to do where the kids here at Clifton Elementary might be lacking,” Cordova said.
The fundraising effort, which is running through February, aims to pull in $65,000, the estimated cost of the renovation to the library that will include new paint, carpet, shelving, furniture, reading materials and, perhaps most importantly, technological upgrades such as Chromebook computers.
With about 30% of its goal already taken care of by its own donations, Academy Mortgage is turning to its clients and the public for the remainder of its effort.
“One thing that a lot of us came to Academy for is the drive into the community that they really stand for,” Cordova said. “We partnered with the school district because of the fact that there’s a lot of need within our schools of different projects that come up here and there.”
Those who want to donate to the project can do so by visiting https://www.trailblz.info/district51/Donations.aspx and selecting “Clifton Library Project” under the option to specify a particular fund.
The project is under a 501 (c) organization, meaning those who donate to the project can write their donations off of their taxes.