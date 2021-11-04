For Grand Junction resident Anna Stout, El Espino, El Salvador is a home away from home.
Stout, the president and founder of the Foundation for Cultural Exchange, who is also the Grand Junction City Council mayor pro tem, usually visits the area four or five times a year in a community service role.
Her love for the area began when she was 19, attending what was then known as Mesa State College. Stout said she was taking a sociology class when the professor, David Harmon, gave students the opportunity to visit the area during the summer of 2004 to become immersed in a different culture. The results of that visit changed many of their lives forever.
“It was an impactful experience for all of us,” Stout said, adding that it was an eye-opening experience as they stayed in the homes of locals who lacked electricity or running water at the time.
“We felt that the best way to honor the experience and the hospitality and generosity we received was to create an on-going relationship with the community there,” Stout said. “We came back and felt our way through it. We didn’t know how to start a nonprofit or a sister city but we figured it out.”
After creating the Foundation for Cultural Exchange as a nonprofit agency, she approached the Grand Junction City Council and “The city council unanimously adopted El Espino as Grand junction’s sister city in September 2005.”
Stout added: “The idea is a cultural exchange. We get to understand life outside our community and it helps El Salvador understand us.”
Stout said the Foundation for Cultural Exchange (FCE) has participated in many service projects for their sister city. They helped the people spay and neuter their pets, which stopped due to the pandemic. They raised the wall of the school in El Espino to keep gangs out of the school and funded and helped build a kindergarten class. The foundation also has funded disaster relief projects.
However, the project that is closest to her heart is their scholarship program.
“Our core project is the scholarship program,” Stout said. It is the one that has the most profound and lasting impact. There are more ripple effects than funding infrastructure projects.
“As we empower these students to lift themselves out of poverty through education, they lift their families out of poverty and lift their communities out of poverty.”
Stout said many students’ education in El Espino ends at the ninth grade and they seek low-wage employment. For this reason, FCE scholarship recipients begin receiving scholarship monies in the 10th grade and it continues through their college graduation.
“We want them to go to high school with the expectation of going to college,” Stout said.
Thirty scholarships are awarded by the FCE at any given time and many of the students who have been awarded scholarships are already working and giving back to the community.
Stout said some of the students have become teachers, engineers, business administrators, psychologists and lawyers. Two nurses and industrial engineers are graduating this year.
“It’s amazing (these young people) are getting an education against any odds we can imagine here,” Stout said. “The community means so much to me. The students are the strongest, most resilient people I’ve ever met.”
Since 2004, Stout said she has taken more than 50 trips to the country, but her efforts have been somewhat hampered since the pandemic. When she visits she usually stays with the Rodriguez family. Stout said the couple, who are in their mid-80s, treat her like family and were community leaders when they were younger.
The Nov. 6, Foundation for Community Exchange fundraiser will be held at the Arts Center from 6 to 9 p.m.
There will also be a video presentation and a celebration of the 2020-2021 El Espino College Graduates. Stout said the goals of the event are for people to be inspired, donate and build 1-1 sponsorships. Stout said more than 120 individuals from Grand Junction have visited El Salvador through the FCE and a trip is planned in summer of 2022 depending on status of pandemic.