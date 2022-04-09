The leading provider of spiritual support for those incarcerated at the Mesa County Jail has seen a significant dip in contributions in the past two years.
The Mesa County Jail Ministry was established in 2014 as a nonprofit and for the past eight years, they’ve worked alongside the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department in trying to provide spiritual support and a variety of services to the incarcerated.
The ministry provides weekly church services, regular Bible studies, and other forms of spiritual support to not just inmates, but to family members and loved ones if it is requested.
Interested members of the Sheriff’s Office are also able to use the services provided by the jail ministry.
Their team is made up of a ministry chaplain, ministry staff, and approved volunteers from “our community from various religious denominations.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has posed a challenge to the Mesa County Jail Ministry’s mission.
Every year, the ministry holds an annual fundraising banquet.
The banquets were the ministry’s largest fundraisers, and the funds generated helped buy Bibles, purchase and distribute reading glasses, help with the maintenance of their small library, as well as contributing to the chaplain’s salary.
In 2020, and then again in 2021, the ministry’s funds were down 50%.
Currently, the ministry consists of two chaplains; Senior Chaplain Michael A. Hernandez and Chaplain April Urban.
“We’re just trying to spread the word about what we’re doing here with the community. We’re really lowering the recidivism rate amongst the inmates. We’re plugging in inmates into local churches and connecting them within different ministries,” Hernandez said.
With the trajectory of COVID-19 cases seeming to be going down, the ministry has been bringing more religious volunteers to help with their weekly church services, bible studies, and personal visits to inmates.
They ministry has asked that willing communities contribute a recurring monthly donation of $15 and visit their website, mesacountyjailministry.org.