Public gatherings of all sorts have been hindered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weddings and graduations have been far less festive. Stadiums have often been empty for sporting events at all levels. Parties have been largely discouraged.
Funerals are also facing the same gathering restrictions as other events. Celebrations of life have been dimmed by lower attendance and social distancing.
“It’s hard, especially if it’s someone who was well-known,” said Doug Clayton, minister at Grand Junction Church of Christ. “It would limit the friends and acquaintances who could come and pay their last respects, and that’s necessary in a lot of cases for closure for a family, to hear from people they might not have even known that their loved one knew, but they come and say things about them.”
Mesa County is seeing its first true spike of the coronavirus after being relatively spared throughout the spring and summer. The county’s regulations and restrictions continue to tighten as cases rise. As a result, memorial homes and churches have had to limit their attendance. This comes at the same time that deaths from COVID-19 increase in the area. The county’s death toll was relatively low at the end of October, but has jumped in the first two weeks of this month.
At Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory, Mesa County guidelines have led to much smaller memorial services and visitations.
“Here at the funeral home, we can only have a maximum of 25 in our chapel,” said one of the mortuary’s managers, Gary Blackburn. “If we’re doing a burial and they want a visitation, we have to limit that to 10 people at a time to come in and view, and then they can step out and the next bunch of people come in. In the outside area, it’s still 50 people, of course with masks and proper distancing.
“It’s made it really hard for families because a lot of families exceed that count number. That makes it kind of tough for them.”
At Martin Mortuary, some services were put on hold in March and April to meet public health concerns. Many of those postponed services were held throughout the summer and early fall.
“During the time that Mesa County was fortunate enough to have been opened up almost fully, we were able to get a lot of our services taken care from April that people have been waiting on,” Richard Lewis with Martin Mortuary said. “We still have one from April where they still haven’t done theirs, but we’ve been able to help those families. It’s been very difficult for the families because it’s extended their grief and they haven’t really been able to have closure to what’s happened.”
Families have largely adjusted to a “new normal,” even when it comes to funerals. However, that delayed closure, or, in some instances, inability to receive the closure a funeral provides, still can have a psychological impact on those mourning.
Clayton sees this time period as the most important in modern times for churches to actively support their congregational members.
“What we try to do, we try to bridge that gap with as much support as we can in a safe environment to love them, to pray for them, to encourage them, to keep checking on them after the fact, even more so than we would otherwise because of limited access,” Clayton said. “Our church makes it a point to follow up a lot more with those families and to see what they need... I think, for the most part, families, depending on how big they are, are still able to gather in those venues, as long as they don’t exceed a certain number. It’s a very emotional time. All the support that a church can give is even more important than in normal times.”