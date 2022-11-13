The future of the Orchard Mesa Pool is in doubt after the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County Valley School District 51 ceased negotiations for funding deferred maintenance for the 40-year-old facility.
The pool is funded by a three-way partnership among the city, school district and Mesa County. The school district owns the building and the city operates the facility.
“There will be an end to the city’s operating of the pool and, at that point ,the ball is in the school district’s court on whether they will continue operating it,” Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said Tuesday.
No date has been specified for ending the pool’s operations, but a letter from Stout to D51 Board President Andrea Haitz dated Nov. 8 states that will probably happen in the first or second quarter of 2023.
The city of Grand Junction had been set to move forward with much-needed deferred maintenance to keep the pool running, going so far as to approve a contract Sept. 7 for the design and engineering work for the maintenance and other improvements in the pool facility.
However, according to city officials, that project couldn’t go forward without buy-in and funding from the other two entities.
A 2018 study identified $2.4 million in deferred maintenance that needs to happen in order for the pool to keep operating, which can no longer be deferred, Stout said.
The city proposed splitting that three ways.
Mesa County told the city they would pledge the $800,000 needed if that got them out of funding pool operations in the future.
“The county has participated in very good faith and to contribute $800,000 is more than fair. The county has been an excellent partner for us,” Stout said.
The school district declined, however.
“We just don’t have $800,000 to take away from our students right now, or even ever,” Haitz said.
Haitz said the city also asked for the district to transfer ownership of the building and the land it sits on to the city.
Stout said the city is not prepared to take on the cost of the deferred maintenance without the other two organizations on board.
The pool, which receives an average of 108 visits per day, is the only publicly available indoor pool in Grand Junction, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
The user base is about half city residents and half non-city residents, and includes drop-in swimming, swim lessons and swim teams from the school district.
Both sides said they tried to negotiate to keep the pool running, but the other side wouldn’t budge.
“I can’t stress enough that this was not the city’s decision,” Stout said. “The city is not the one who is canceling this, the city is not the one who is shutting down the pool. It’s just unreasonable to expect the city to shoulder everything just because we are the city.”
“We were trying to be good partners. If we couldn’t pay the $800,000, we wanted to offer something in good faith,” said Clint Garcia, District 51 chief operating officer.
LAND OFFER
Garcia, who took over as COO July 1, 2022, said the district offered the pool facility and its land plus another 2-2.5 acre parcel in north Grand Junction to the city in lieu of the $800,000, but the city declined the offer.
The school district proposed the land could be used as a future fire station for the city.
Stout wrote in her letter to Haitz that the land was deemed by the fire department to be inappropriate for that purpose.
Stout said the city did not find the land to be an equal amount to what they were asking from the district.
Haitz said she was surprised the city didn’t come back with a counter-offer after the district offered up the land.
Garcia noted in 2020 the school district offered the city about $550,000 plus the pool and the land it sits on, but the city didn’t take the deal.
At that time, the three governments concluded it would be best to close the pool, but the pool’s users came out in force and that led to a decision to keep the pool open.
When asked about a similar situation arising, Stout said the future of the pool is up to the school district, not the city.
Haitz said the school board is prepared for any backlash that arises.
“We obviously are open to public comment and anybody can make the comments that they need to,” Haitz said.
Haitz said the school district values the pool’s users and its place in the community, but the district is not in a place where it can spend $800,000 on pool improvements.
“There’s just not money for the district to do that,” Haitz said of allocating the $800,000. “We will be prepared for whatever comes our way.”
The District 51 board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Harry Butler Board Room in R-5 High School.
Grand Junction City Council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at city hall, and the county commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
NEXT STEPS
There is currently no formal contract or agreement in place for running the pool, Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said.
He said the city is still communicating with the district about timing for closing the pool.
Garcia said the city and the county need to have a conversation about when the city is going to disengage from the pool.
“It’s not going to shut down tomorrow. We need to make a plan,” Haitz said.
Stout said City Council needs to talk about the timeline for closing the pool at an upcoming meeting, but told Haitz in her letter the ceasing of operations would likely occur in early or mid 2023.