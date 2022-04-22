Despite some delays, the 24 Road and G Road expansion project is moving along, with construction of the G Road bridge expected to be completed in early summer.
“Everything is coming together nicely for the construction to come online later this summer,” Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said.
Work on the G Road bridge across Leech Creek is slated to finish up around the end of June, Prall said.
The project experienced some pretty significant delays of about five months due mainly to soft soils, as well as equipment breakdowns and supply chain issues, Prall said.
The delays haven’t affected the project budget at all, Prall said. Voters authorized the city to borrow $70 million for road projects, of which this is one. Previous estimates put the cost of this project at about $12 million.
Also, Prall said, Xcel Energy’s part of the project, which involves relocating some lines and is set to start following the bridge completion, has also been delayed, so none of the parties involved in the project are waiting for the other to do something.
“Everything’s kind of falling in line to come in at the same time,” Prall said.
Once that gets squared away, the city of Grand Junction will hire a contractor to widen the roadway and install a roundabout at 24 Road and G Road, Prall said.
Prall said he doesn’t expect more significant delays because the project has already dug down deep enough into the earth to know what to expect.
“Most of the risk of the unknown is behind us,” Prall said.
The project also includes a pedestrian crossing under G Road, Prall said, which will connect to trails in the area and allow people to access nearby shopping complexes on foot from Canyon View Park.
Prall said he expects that part of the project to go out for bid soon and for construction to finish in the fall.
Currently, G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road while the bridge is being constructed, Prall said, but the city wants to keep the roadways open for the rest of the project once the bridge is done.
G Road was closed for about two weeks last summer while crews extended a water line for Ute Water as part of the project, and 24 Road closed for about a week in the fall for utility relocation.
“There may be some periodic closures as we move into the widening of it but our intent is to keep it open during construction,” Prall said.