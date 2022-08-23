182222 24 and g road

The intersection at 24 and G roads is finally open to traffic. Delays pushed the reopening from June to August. Landscaping and cleanup work associated with the new bridge should be complete by early September. The city of Grand Junction now plans to hire a contractor to widen 24 Road and install a roundabout at the intersection. Previous estimates put the total cost at $12 mllion with a completion date of spring 2023.

Traffic is once again flowing through the 24 and G roads intersection now that the long-awaited new bridge over G Road is open to the public.

The bridge, located at the south end of Canyon View Park, had been closed to the public since October, 2021. It had been on track to be opened by the end of June, but opening was pushed back to August because of a delay in Xcel Energy relocating two gas lines. The project’s overall timeline was not affected by the delay. The expected completion date for the project as a whole is spring 2023.