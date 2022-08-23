The intersection at 24 and G roads is finally open to traffic. Delays pushed the reopening from June to August. Landscaping and cleanup work associated with the new bridge should be complete by early September. The city of Grand Junction now plans to hire a contractor to widen 24 Road and install a roundabout at the intersection. Previous estimates put the total cost at $12 mllion with a completion date of spring 2023.
Traffic is once again flowing through the 24 and G roads intersection now that the long-awaited new bridge over G Road is open to the public.
The bridge, located at the south end of Canyon View Park, had been closed to the public since October, 2021. It had been on track to be opened by the end of June, but opening was pushed back to August because of a delay in Xcel Energy relocating two gas lines. The project’s overall timeline was not affected by the delay. The expected completion date for the project as a whole is spring 2023.
According to the city of Grand Junction, there is still some landscaping and clean-up work associated with the bridge project, which is expected to be completed by early September.
The new bridge is about 75 feet east of the old bridge. It is part of a project widening the 24 Road roadway and installing a roundabout at the intersection.
It also includes a pedestrian underpass below the bridge and a trail from Canyon View Park that will connect with nearby shopping options.
Now that the bridge is open, the city can hire a contractor to widen the roadway and install the roundabout.
Previous estimates have put the project cost at about $12 million. The project is being funded through $70 million that voters authorized the city of Grand Junction to use for road projects.
The city of Grand Junction previously said there could be periodic closures during the rest of the project, but the city’s intent is to keep the roadway open.