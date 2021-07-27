For the next couple weeks, G Road just to the east of 24 Road will be closed as Grand Junction begins the first work on its 24 Road expansion project.
Before the larger road expansion and intersection reconstruction work begins, the city and its contractor need to extend a waterline down G Road, said Public Works Director Trent Prall. That project is kicking off Wednesday.
“From the south entrance into Canyon View (Park), just east of 24 Road, and working our way east over to Spanish Trail Drive, we’re going to be extending the waterline for Ute Water as part of our project,” Prall said. “So that’s the first element of work that will require G Road to have a hard closure while we do that work.”
After the two-week closure, G Road will reopen and work will move to 24 Road where more utility work is needed before the rest of the project can begin.
“At that point we’ll be going into 24 Road for three or four days to bring all of the utilities from the west side of 24 Road under 24 Road and under Leech Creek for the relocation of those utilities out of the intersection,” Prall said.
Once the utilities are moved, Prall said work to widen 24 and G roads can start, as well as reconstruction of the intersection, which will become a roundabout.
The work includes relocating the G Road bridge over Leech Creek to the east, which will require another closure of G Road.
“Once we finish up the 24 Road crossings, we’ll re-establish 24 Road being open, and then we’ll go back and close G Road between Spanish Trails and 24 Road after that,” Prall said.
While G Road is closed, the suggested detour will take drivers south to Patterson Road where they can travel between 24 Road and 24½ Road.
In the next few weeks, Prall said, the construction of the rest of the project will begin.
The G Road bridge replacement project and the road expansions are being paid for by 2019 Ballot Initiative 2A.
“The balance of the project will be released here in a couple of weeks that will improve the 24 Road corridor to the five-lane section and G Road corridor to the three-lane section and include the intersection throughput there,” Prall said.
The bridge replacement project is on schedule to be completed near the end of 2021 or in early January of next year, Prall said.
When 24 Road was originally designed, it was planned for future expansion to the west, Prall said. That will mean less traffic impacts on most of that road compared to G Road.
“The impact to 24 Road itself should be fairly minimal during construction,” Prall said. “G Road will be more intrusive, and the intersection itself will be challenging as well to get it constructed.”