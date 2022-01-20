President Joe Biden has nominated another federal magistrate judge to fill an upcoming federal district court judge vacancy in Colorado, passing over locally based U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher, who Colorado’s two U.S. senators also had recommended to fill the post.
Biden on Wednesday nominated Nina Nin-Yuen Wang to fill the vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado that will be created in July when Judge Christine Arguello steps down as an active judge and shifts to senior judge.
Wang would fill the position if confirmed by the Senate. Her nomination is consistent with what the White House said in its statement is Biden’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect its diversity. It said Wang would be the second Asian-American person to serve on the District Court in Colorado, with the first being another Biden nominee, now-Judge Regina Rodriguez, who was confirmed last June.
The eight judicial nominees the White House announced Wednesday also included an African-American woman, a Latina woman, and a nominee who would be the first Bangladeshi-American, first Muslim-American woman and only the second Muslim-American person to serve as a federal judge, according to the White House.
Wang has been a federal magistrate judge for the District of Colorado since 2015. Federal magistrate judges assist district judges in dealing with caseloads, such as by handling pretrial matters in civil cases and some court appearances by defendants in criminal cases, and also preside over some trials.
Wang immigrated from Taiwan as a child. She got her law degree from Harvard Law School, has served in private practice and was an assistant U.S. attorney in Colorado.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., had recommended to Biden that he consider nominating Gallagher, Wang or Kenzo Kawanabe, a partner in a Denver law firm, for the job.
Gallagher has served as a magistrate judge since 2012 and is based out of Grand Junction. He served as deputy district attorney for Colorado’s 21st Judicial District in Mesa County from 1997-2000, before starting a criminal defense practice, which he continues today while serving in the part-time magistrate position.
Gallagher said Wednesday, “Nina Wang is a phenomenal judge and colleague and friend and I think she’ll make a great district judge. From my perspective, I just wish her well through what I know is a long, hard nomination process just from seeing others go through it.
“I think she’s a phenomenal pick. Obviously I’m personally sad but I think she’ll be a phenomenal for the court.”
Gallagher continues to hold out hope of being nominated to be a district judge sometime down the road.
“I love serving the court in this (magistrate) fashion and I would love to serve it as a district judge if I get the opportunity, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.