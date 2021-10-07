U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher, based out of Grand Junction, is one of three candidates being recommended by U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court of the District of Colorado.
Bennet and Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., announced the recommendations Thursday. Also being recommended are Kenzo Kawanabe, currently a partner in the Denver law firm of Davis Graham & Stubbs, and Nina Wang, a federal magistrate judge for the District of Colorado since 2015.
The Biden administration will decide whom to nominate to fill an upcoming court vacancy, and the nominee will then be considered for confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
"Due to their compassion, intellect and temperament, all three candidates would make excellent jurists and serve the people of Colorado with integrity," the senators said in a letter to President Biden.
The vacancy will occur after current Judge Christine Arguello steps down as an active judge and shifts to senior judge status on July 15, 2022. Senior judges handle smaller caseloads than active judges.
Gallagher has served as a magistrate judge for the District of Colorado since 2012. Federal magistrate judges in Colorado are appointed by the district court judges, after being recommended by a merit selection panel. Gallagher was unanimously reappointed to the magistrate judge position in 2016 and 2020.
Magistrate judges assist district court judges in dealing with caseloads, such as by handling pretrial matters in civil cases, and initial appearances by defendants and setting of bail or bond in criminal cases. They aren't allowed to preside over felony criminal trials.
Earlier in Gallagher's career he was a deputy district attorney for Colorado's 21st Judicial District in Mesa County from 1997-2000, before starting a criminal defense practice. As his magistrate judge position is only part-time, he continues that practice today, focusing on state court litigation in western Colorado and not taking federal-court cases. His private practice would end if he becomes a federal district judge, which is a full-time job.
Gallagher on Thursday declined to comment at much length on being recommended to fill the vacancy.
"I'm absolutely delighted and really proud to be among such company with the other two nominees, but beyond that I think we'll just let the process play out," said Gallagher, who said it will be a matter of "whoever the president decides is the right fit."
According to the senators' letter, Gallagher "served as a member of the Grand Valley Task Force’s criminal justice working group where he worked to address systemic bias in the community. Mr. Gallagher also works to provide rehabilitative resources for the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes."
He also has worked for more than a decade to provide alternate defense counsel legal representation to indigent defendants and served as chair of a working group to investigate how district court can best facilitate pro se access to the court, under which parties represent themselves legally in court, and how pro se cases can be handled in the most efficient and economical fashion.
Gallagher graduated from Macalester College in Minnesota in 1991 and obtained a law degree at the University of Denver College of Law in 1996.
Kawanabe focuses on litigation and intellectual property law at Davis Graham & Stubbs.
"Mr. Kawanabe’s extensive contributions to the community include serving as a board advisor or board member of the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, Colorado Legal Services, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice. ... Mr. Kawanabe is a fourth-generation Coloradan who grew up in the San Luis Valley, and his grandparents endured after being sent to a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II," the senators said in their nomination letter.
Wang previously worked in private practice, specializing in intellectual property law. She also has served in the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado. She has taught patent litigation and trial advocacy at the University of Colorado School of Law. Wang, who immigrated from Taiwan as a young child, has served as president of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Colorado.
This is the third seat on the federal District Court for the District of Colorado that Bennet and Hickenlooper jointly have been involved in working to fill. They previously recommended Regina Rodriguez to fill one vacancy, and the Senate confirmed Biden's nomination of Rodriguez in June. Biden also has nominated Charlotte Sweeney, based on another recommendation of the senators, to fill a second vacancy. The vacancies were created after Marcia Krieger and R. Brooke Jackson shifted from active judge to senior judge status.